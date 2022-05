According to police, around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Caywood Drive for a report of a disorder with a gun. When officers arrived, they located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims, a 65-year-old female, a 42-year-old female, and a 38-year-old female, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO