Cara Delevingne’s Little Blue Balmain Dress Nods Vintage Corsetry With Silky Sandals at Cannes Film Festival

Cara Delevingne was sharply outfitted for the Cannes Film Festival — specifically, a celebratory dinner for the occasion’s 75th anniversary.

Arriving with Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing, the model posed on the red carpet in a sharp navy minidress. Hailing from Balmain, the silky style featured intricate quilting with vertical metal eyelets framing wide matching elastic straps — creating an edgy effect similar to vintage corsetry. Giving the piece a faint grunge finish were a lightly frayed hem and two delicate gold necklaces.

Delevingne’s shoes of choice complemented her ensemble to create a monochrome moment. The “Mirror, Mirror” author opted for a set of silky navy sandals that included supportive toe and ankle straps. Though the style wasn’t fully visible, it did include low platform soles — suggesting an addition of block or stiletto heels, similarly to trending platforms seen on red carpets this season.

However, this wasn’t Delevingne’s only sleek look worn during the Festival. On Tuesday, the Puma collaborator — alongside other models including Jourdan Dunn, Coco Rocha and Bella Hadid — attended a screening of “L’Innocent” in a custom black gown by Balmain with sheer diamond-shaped panels. Completing her daring eveningwear were sheer black gloves and a diamond necklace.

The Cannes Film Festival celebrates and previews upcoming international films. Held annually on the French Riviera, this year’s festival, which runs May 17-28, will see a return to its standard live format for the first time since 2019 — though Russians with government ties have been banned from attending in solidarity with Ukraine during the ongoing war. On the starry front, the 2022 Festival will host more Hollywood-focused films than it has since 2019, where highly anticipated movies “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Armageddon Time” will be shown. Additionally, the prestigious Palm d’Or award, the Festival’s highest prize, will be judged by a jury led by actor Vincent Lindon.

