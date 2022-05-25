ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Power Goblin Electric Car Kits for Ohatchee and Wellborn Elementary

By Lee Evancho
 May 25th

Oxford, AL – Lorie Denton, spokeswoman for the City of Oxford shared that the City of Oxford along with Oxford City Schools and Alabama Power Company will present Green Power Goblin electric car kits to the principals for Ohatchee Elementary and Wellborn Elementary. A grant funded by Alabama Power Company has made it possible to expand the Green Power Program in Calhoun County. This event will happen today, May 25th at 4:00 pm at Oxford City Hall. Mayor Alton Craft, Alabama Power officials, Oxford City Schools leadership, Calhoun County Schools leadership, and Green Power students are expected to attend. The goal of the GREENPOWER USA FOUNDATION is to advance the understanding of STEM topics and inspire innovation in young people through the immersive experience of designing, building, and racing electric-powered vehicles. STEM is short for Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

IN THIS ARTICLE
