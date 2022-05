Josh Manson has been a welcome addition to the ranks of the Colorado Avalanche. His unique blend of physicality, defensive acumen, & timely offensive contributions pushed the Avalanche past the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2001-02. The team had stalled out more than once in recent years, and the frustration of the team's leadership was apparent. GM Joe Sakic has done well to stack the Avalanche team to push them over the hump. Now, they've finally done it & will face the Edmonton Oilers, in what is sure to be a titillating Western Conference Final.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO