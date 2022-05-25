ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This 65-Inch Smart TV Is Under $500 for the First Time Ever

By John Velasco
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pBEUl_0fq4fPkn00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Getting a brand new smart TV doesn’t need to be so draining on your pockets. Hisense has been around for some time establishing itself in the space with its line of affordable smart TVs, offering incredible features paired with prices that aim to save you money. And for the first time ever, you’ll find the 65-inch Hisense R6 Series at under $500. You know what? The best part about this deal is that you don’t have to wait until Amazon Prime Day to get it.


Buy: Hisense 65-Inch Class R6 Series $449.99 (orig. $799.99) 44% OFF

Why The Hisense R6 Series Is A Great Deal

  • Originally $799.99, but now $449.99
  • Instant savings of $350
  • 44% off its normal price
  • Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About The Hisense R6 Series

Without a doubt, you’re getting incredible for the price and it could also be in the running for the best Prime Day TV deals we’ll find. You could easily pay close to $1,000 for a 65-inch 4K TV, but even at its normal $800 cost, you’re still saving money over other similar options. Of course, the additional savings of $350 to bring its total cost down to $450 makes the Hisense R6 Series even more attractive. That’s nearly the same amount you’d pay for the iPhone SE 2022 .

At a generous 65-inches, it’s the perfect size for watching all of your favorite streaming content . It’s not too small, nor is it too large for your living room. You could say it’s just the right size for a date or for the entire family to enjoy. With support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, this 4K smart TV will offer outstanding dynamic range to boost the shadows and tone the highlights. That way, the exposure throughout the scene will be even enough to draw out details that would otherwise be hidden.

And finally, the Hisense R6 Series features the Roku TV experience to access all of today’s popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, and much more. It even has support for voice control with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s Siri, so you can say voice commands to interact with your smart home devices . If that’s not enough, you can easily stream a piece of content on your smartphone directly to it using the various casting functions it offers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14QrRh_0fq4fPkn00


Buy: Hisense 65-Inch Class R6 Series $449.99 (orig. $799.99) 44% OFF

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 1

Related
SPY

Screen Envy? Go Big & Stay Home with the Best 75-inch TVs of 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been dabbling with the idea of investing in an expensive projector and projector screen, laying down the cash for a 75-inch TV may be a better option. Sure, in years past, the bigger the TV screen, the easier it was to see any imperfections in whatever source image was onscreen. But the best 75-inch TVs of 2022 are engineered to deliver near-perfect, immersive imagery, regardless of the monolithic size. Even better, as...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

First Look: Hisense 2022 ULED TV Lineup Offers High-End Quality at an Affordable Price

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Hisense officially announced its 2022 lineup earlier this year during CES 2022, but we finally got our first look at some of the new models during a special, intimate event hosted by the company last week. Even though they’re not available for purchase just yet, you won’t have to wait long for these impressive 4K HDR ULED Smart TVs because they’re anticipated for release this summer. We came away from the event impressed...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Razer Smart Glasses Are Now Just $60, a Price That Seems Like a Typo

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. When smart glasses and Bluetooth sunglasses first hit the market, we weren’t quite sure what to think. Early smart glasses like Google Glass failed miserably, but the newest generation of Bluetooth sunglasses are actually pretty impressive. However, we understand if you’re still skeptical. In order to convince the SPY team, our tech editor had to personally test the best Bluetooth sunglasses, and after trying them out for ourselves, we were officially convinced that these...
SHOPPING
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Tv#Tv Deals#Tv Streaming#Spy Com#Hisense#Orig#K Tv
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 75-inch TV is at Best Buy today

We’re living in the Golden Age of television, and you deserve a TV that can guide you through it with style. It doesn’t have to break the bank either. 4K TV deals pop up every day that bring gorgeous screens down into a reasonable price range. Right now you can buy a 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for only $720, down $180 from its original price of $900. Best Buy TV deals like this one don’t often stick around, so jump on it while you can.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

The 12 Best Memorial Day TV Deals to Shop Right Now at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and More

If you are looking to upgrade your TV to enhance your TV and movie watching (and binging) ahead of Memorial Day 2022, ET has found a wide variety of great TVs on sale. No matter what shows or movies you like, watching them on a new smart TV with 4K resolution, advanced OLED technology and object-tracking sound will make you feel like you're there with your favorite characters.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Walmart’s best deal today is a 50-inch 4K TV for just $298

One of the best TV deals around for anyone on a budget, you can snap up a Vizio 50-inch 4K TV for just $298 at Walmart. Normally priced at $358, you save $60 on the already well-priced 4K TV easily making it one of the more attractive Vizio TV deals around. Ideally suited for many different surroundings, snap up this great Vizio TV today before the deal ends.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Digital Trends

Best Buy drops the prices of almost all its 82-inch TVs

If you’ve always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup with a massive display, this may be the opportunity that you’ve been waiting for. Best Buy has slashed the prices of almost all the 82-inch TVs that you can purchase from the retailer, so if such a large screen can fit in your living room according to our guide on what size TV to buy, you should take advantage of these discounts while they’re available.
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

The 10 absolute best Memorial Day deals — score up to 70% off!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Look, we'll say it: The amount of Memorial Day sales can be overwhelming. While there's certainly no shortage of fantastic discounts, some of the very best ones are hidden under layers of filters, coupon codes, and endless scrolling.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Best Buy’s top deal today is a Samsung 65-inch QLED TV for $800

If you’re looking for the best movie-viewing experience possible without breaking the bank, you should look into QLED TV deals. These panels utilize a unique lighting technology to achieve intense contrast and vivid colors without costing thousands of dollars. You can find some incredible TV deals in this category as part of today’s Best Buy TV deals. One of our favorites is this 65-inch Samsung Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV that’s on sale for just $800, a $150 discount on the regular price of $950. This is easily one of the best Samsung TV deals we’ve seen all year. Keep reading to discover how this screen can transform your home theater setup.
ELECTRONICS
CNBC

How to get a free pair of Nike sneakers and other life hacks

Reading the fine print or understanding available offers means you could be saving money or taking advantage of refunds or freebies that you might not have otherwise known about, like a brand-new pair of Nike sneakers. That's the kind of attention to detail that can lead to some surprising upsides,...
APPAREL
Digital Trends

Save $200 on this huge LG 82-inch TV at Best Buy for Memorial Day

You’re missing out if you’ve never watched a blockbuster on a big-screen, 4K TV before. Picking up one of these massive displays is a great way to get an immersive movie-viewing experience without making the drive to a theater. It’s a great time to buy one of these TVs since Best Buy has kicked off its Memorial Day TV sales early. You can get an 82-inch LG 4K TV for just $1,100, a huge $200 discount on the regular price of $1,300. Keep reading to learn why this is one of the best LG TV deals we’ve found all year.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar

This Hulu deal slashes your subscription to $1 a month

Hulu deals are currently dropping the subscription price down to just $1 per month for the first three months - a fair shake less than the normal $6.99p/m price. Tying in with 'National Streaming Day' (no, we didn't realise that was a thing either), the week-long promotion runs until May 27 and saves you a tidy $17.97 on the sticker price overall. However, it's only available for new and eligible returning subscribers, so don't get your hopes up if you already have an active Hulu membership. For context, 'eligible returning subscribers' means anyone who cancelled one or more months ago.
TV & VIDEOS
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $249.1 billion as of May 5, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom -- enough wealth to...
ECONOMY
People

Walmart Quietly Dropped an Early Memorial Day Sale with 1,000+ Deals on Shark, Apple, and More — Up to 66% Off

It's official: Walmart's Memorial Day sale just kicked off days before the long weekend!. The mega-retailer launched more than a thousand early Memorial Day deals with savings of up to 66 percent. There are plenty of impressive discounts across every category, from electronics to kitchen to cleaning gadgets. Even better, you'll find deals on products from Apple, Shark, Vizio, and other popular brands.
SHOPPING
SPY

SPY

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
764K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy