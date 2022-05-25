ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17-Year-Old Girl Nabbed For Knifepoint Robbery Of Taxi Driver In Riverhead

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
The parking lot where the teen allegedly robbed the taxi driver in Riverhead. Photo Credit: Google Maps satellite view

An investigation into the armed robbery of a taxi driver on Long Island led to the arrest of a 17-year-old girl, police announced.

On Dec. 8, 2021, in Riverhead, police said that a driver was robbed at knifepoint by a woman in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree on Old Country Road.

A spokesperson from the Riverhead Police Department said that a teen suspect - whose name has not been released - was arrested on Tuesday, May 24 by members of the Detective Division following a lengthy investigation into the robbery.

The teen was charged with one count of first-degree robbery and is being held until her arraignment in Suffolk County Superior Court.

