Lansing, MI

Planned Parenthood launching hormone therapy in 2 Michigan cities

By Andrew Birkle
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. ( WLNS ) — Planned Parenthood of Michigan says it is launching gender-affirming hormone therapy at clinics in in Lansing and Marquette.

The group said it plans to expand the therapy statewide by the end of the year.

“Hormone therapy, which includes prescriptions for testosterone, estrogen, or testosterone blockers, is a critical and affirming health service that can reduce gender dysphoria and enhance a patient’s quality of life,” Planned Parenthood said in a Wednesday release.

Planned Parenthood said its goal is to better serve its communities and people who are transgender, including supporting their mental health. It said it is committed to an “inclusive patient experience that acknowledges the full spectrum of gender identities.”

“Gender-affirming care saved my life, but it’s not accessible in many rural communities. I feel honored to be a part of an initiative that is making GAHT available to people in isolated areas like the Upper Peninsula. I was very impressed by how standardized and clear everything was at the launch in Marquette. When an individual is seeking GAHT, experiences can vary widely between medical providers because the wider medical world is rife with misconceptions about GAHT. It was uplifting to see that Planned Parenthood is giving people a clearer path forward to GAHT, and training their clinicians to understand and respect people’s journeys.”

Statement from Rainbow, PPMI Community Advisory Board Member

The group says it is working to remove what it called “unnecessary” barriers for patients, like not requiring them to see a therapist or get an outside referral.

“As transgender patients face mounting political attacks, it is more important than ever that Planned Parenthood of Michigan breaks down barriers to care and reaffirms our commitment to the health and rights of transgender Michiganders,” Dr. Halley Crissman, director of of gender affirming care at Planned Parenthood of Michigan, said in a statement.

Comments / 4

Speaker of Truth
3d ago

Do you see it YET??? All they are after is the destabilization of the traditional family. Destroying that, they destroy the country.

