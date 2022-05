SEMINOLE — The City Council has approved unanimously a new three-year contract with city firefighters that provides for a total 11% in “merit pay increases.”. Those boosts to base pay — coming in 12-month increments of 3%, 4% and 4%, beginning with the start of the new contract on Oct. 1 — will go to anyone scoring three points or higher on a five-point rating scale in annual evaluations.

SEMINOLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO