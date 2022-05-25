Money Matters: Scams targeting recent grads

LINCOLN, Neb. — Two people are dead after a crash in Lincoln during a Memorial Day event. According to Lincoln Police, the accident happened near 52nd and O Street where the 'Americruise' event was taking place. LPD tweeting out just after 12:30 a.m. Monday that streets were shut down in both directions for the next few hours.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO