Kenosha police are responding to a possible armed and barricaded person in the area of 53rd Street and 19th Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

TMJ4 53rd Street and 19th Avenue

Police tweeted that they are asking residents in that neighborhood to stay indoors until the all-clear is given by police.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

