Grundy County, MO

Audio: Grundy County Museum prepares to open for the 2022 season

By Jennifer Thies
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grundy County Museum in Trenton will open for the season Memorial Day after a flag raising ceremony and rifle salute by Trenton VFW Post 919. The ceremony will start in front of the Baker School that morning at 10:30. The main exhibit at the museum this year features...

Trenton Park Board to meet on June 1st

The Trenton Park Board will consider approval of bids for the Rock Barn and Van Meter Park next week. The board will meet at Trenton City Hall on June 1st at 5:15 in the evening. Other items on the agenda include reports from committees and the superintendent as well as...
TRENTON, MO
Chillicothe City Council to consider ordinances at meeting on May 31

The Chillicothe City Council will consider three ordinances involving agreements and a contract. The council will meet at the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities Meeting Room on May 31st at 5:30 in the evening. One ordinance would authorize a gift agreement with Strand Properties, LP regarding the donation of the historic Strand...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Wright Memorial Hospital announces Spring 2022 BEE Award honoree

A certified nursing assistant from Wright Memorial Hospital was recognized with the BEE Award. The BEE (Be Exceptional Every Day) Award is a Saint Luke’s Health System recognition program that honors and celebrates nursing assistants, medical assistants, and technicians who provide compassionate care every day. The award complements the...
TRENTON, MO
Obituary & Services: Lillian Eaton

Lillian Eaton a 91-year-old Laredo resident, passed away at 8:22 a.m., Thursday, May 26, 2022, at her residence, where she was under hospice care. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 until 7:00 Monday evening at the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested to Laredo School, Wright Memorial Hospital Navigator Program, or St. Luke’s Hospice and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
TRENTON, MO
Jameson Community Betterment Association to hold fish fry

The Jameson Community Betterment Association will hold a fish fry fundraiser for the association next week. Serving will start at the Jameson City Park on June 4th at 4:30 p.m. with a menu that will include fish, coleslaw, baked beans, cornbread, and desserts. Those attending may eat and pay what...
JAMESON, MO
Obituary & Services: Richard L. Ishmael

Richard L. Ishmael, age 74, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Richard was born the son of William Claudie and Roberta Maxine (Searcy) Ishmael on August 19, 1947, in Trenton, Missouri. He was a 1965 graduate of Trenton High School. On November 15, 1968, he married Margaret Jordan in Wheeling, Missouri. She survives of the home. Richard was employed by Donaldson Company for over 35 years. His favorite hobbies included hunting, working on the farm, and spending time with his grandkids.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests on Saturday and Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Excelsior Springs resident was arrested early Sunday in Clinton County. Forty-two-year-old Ryan Wood was accused of felony possession of amphetamine, misdemeanor unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and failure to wear a seat belt. Wood was held by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
Fulton woman has warrant rescinded after contacting authorities in Mercer County

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reports a woman from Fulton has been accused of making a false report to a law enforcement officer. Twenty-six-year-old Jennifer Ray was wanted by the sheriff’s department after allegedly failing to appear in court at Princeton on May 17th. A warrant accusing her of failing to appear in court has been withdrawn.
MERCER COUNTY, MO
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 6 individuals on Friday, May 27

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of multiple individuals in area counties on May 27, 2022. On Friday afternoon, 47-year-old Gale McCabe of Unionville was arrested in Putnam County. He was accused of possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and not wearing a seat belt. McCabe was taken to the Putnam County Jail before being released.
PUTNAM COUNTY, MO
Obituary & Services: Larry Lee Stuver

Larry Lee Stuver, age 81, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the St. Luke’s Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri. Larry “Pops” was born the son of Cecil Edward and Jennie Frances (Phillips) Stuver on October 7, 1940, in Aberdeen, South Dakota. He graduated from Chillicothe, High School in 1959. On July 27, 1963, he was united in marriage to Peggy Ann Jones. She survives of the home. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1962 until 1966. During that time he was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, manning the guns on the USS Wright CC-2, and also served in the Marine Honor Guard at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He was the UPS manager in Sedalia, Missouri, and a Wonder Bread Driver in Kansas City, Missouri. ”Pops” loved raising and training beagles, fishing, attending auctions and telling stories. He was also a Queen City Little League Baseball coach and manager in Independence, Missouri, throughout the 1980s. He was a member of the American Legion Post 340.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Two from Brookfield injured in Saturday crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two Brookfield residents were hurt late Saturday afternoon in Meadville. The driver of an SUV, 81-year old Bonnie Sebolt, and a passenger in the SUV, 81-year old Austin Seboldt, both were taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with moderate injuries. The truck driver, 62-year old Ronald Funk of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina, was not reported hurt.
BROOKFIELD, MO
Hy-Vee to donate $100,000 to impacted families in Uvalde, Texas

Hy-Vee, headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, today donated $100,000 to the victims’ families and others who were impacted by the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and is encouraging additional donations be made by those who want to show their support to the Uvalde community. The funds were donated to the Spirit of Giving Fund, which is a 501 (c)3 organization established by Texas retailer H-E-B that provides financial support to help meet the immediate and ongoing needs of individuals and communities impacted by natural disasters and other tragedies.
UVALDE, TX
Gallatin man killed, Cameron man injured in crash on Interstate 635 in Kansas

A Gallatin man was killed and a person from Cameron was injured in a crash late Thursday afternoon in Wyandotte County, Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports 51-year-old Dwayne Stout of Gallatin died Thursday night three hours after the crash occurred on Interstate 635. The body was taken to Frontier Forensics for further examination.
GALLATIN, MO
Carrollton woman injured in Saturday night ATV crash

A Carrollton resident was hurt late Saturday night when an all-terrain vehicle overturned on a county road northeast of Norborne. A passenger, 33-year-old Brittany Colborn of Carrollton was taken to North Kansas City Hospital with moderate injuries. The driver, 31-year-old Tiffanie Banks of Norborne, was not reported hurt. The accident...
CARROLLTON, MO
Freightliner crashes on Highway 36, becomes engulfed in fire

A 1996 Freightliner went off Highway 36 east of Cameron, and hit a guard rail and bridge railing, causing the vehicle to catch fire. The driver, 69-year-old Richard Taylor of Kansas City, Kansas was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. The crash happened late Friday night two...
CAMERON, MO
Two from Hamilton ejected in UTV crash; one life-flighted to Truman Medical Center

Two Hamilton residents were injured as the result of being ejected from a utility terrain vehicle three miles southeast of Hamilton on Friday night, May 27th. The Highway Patrol reports the driver, 20-year-old Isaac Evans, sustained serious injuries and was taken by a medical helicopter to Truman Medical Center. The passenger, 18-year-old Chastin Bowen, received moderate injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center.
HAMILTON, MO
Christian artists to perform at Resound Fest music festival

Christian artists will perform at a free outdoor festival near Bethany next month. Artists will perform on two stages at the Resound Fest at the Miracle Hills Ranch on June 10th and 11th. Artists scheduled to perform that Friday, starting at 3 o’clock in the afternoon, include Josiah Gardiner, Brendyn,...
BETHANY, MO

