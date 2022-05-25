ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EBay opens Wear 'Em Out pop-up sneaker store on Fairfax

By Susan Carpenter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Home to shops such as Flight Club, Sole Revival and, of course, Supreme, Fairfax Avenue is already a sneakerhead haven. But over Memorial Day weekend, another shoe-selling powerhouse will open up shop, when eBay opens Wear ‘Em Out in partnership with the store...

purewow.com

The Hands Down, 20 Best Sandwiches in Los Angeles

You know the old adage, “Life is short, eat a sandwich”? OK, we may have made that one up, but in a city filled with as many sammy options as Los Angeles, it’s the motto we live by. From old-school favorites like Italian subs, Jewish pastramis and pork shoulder Cubanos to local inventions like French dips, gluten-free concoctions (how SoCal) and even one named after a beloved NPR host, we hope you don’t have lunch plans. Here, the 20 best sandwiches in Los Angeles.
spectrumnews1.com

Actor Bo Hopkins Dies in Van Nuys at age 84

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Relatives and colleagues were mourning Bo Hopkins Sunday after the actor’s family announced his death at the age of 84. Hopkins died Saturday at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys after suffering a heart attack on May 9, his wife Sian told The Hollywood Reporter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Things to Do This Memorial Day Weekend in L.A. [5-27-2022 to 5-30-2022]

Sometimes we forget that Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for those we’ve lost. Three day weekends and pool parties not withstanding, the act of mourning sacrifice should never be taken lightly, and it hits extra hard in the wake of the tragic mass shooting in Uvalde. We know you come to us for “things to do” but just know that the events of the past few days are very much on our minds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thenewportnews.com

There is a New Restaurant in Town OEB BREAKFAST CO.

OEB BREAKFAST CO. PROUDLY OPENS DOORS IN NEWPORT BEACH The California Debut of the Chef-Driven Outpost is Known for its Gourmet Breakfast and Craft Beverage Creations. OEB Breakfast Co., a popular North American breakfast concept, is proud to open its very first California restaurant and begin serving its gourmet culinary creations to Orange County locals. Located in Newport Beach at 1104 Irvine Ave. in ﻿Westcliff Plaza﻿, the newest restaurant joins 13 existing locations – one in Arizona and 12 in Canada. OEB Master Developers, Walid Daoud and Antoine Daoud of Newport Breakfast Concepts LLC, are planning to expand the concept to Irvine and other regions throughout California in the coming years.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

More than 30 flights reportedly canceled at LAX, thousands more nationwide

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A wave of flight cancellations over the Memorial Day weekend was having some effect at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday. According to the tracking site FlightAware.com, 32 flights were canceled at LAX in a 24-hour period ending at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. FlightAware said more than 3,500 flights have been canceled throughout the country since Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Reinventing concession stands in Huntington Beach

Megan Telles reports from Huntington Beach in Orange County where the PRJKT group is on hand to reinvent some of the concession stands at beaches in Huntington Beach to kick off the summer season and Memorial Day Weekend. The PRJKT Restaurant Group preaches culinary experience and adventures that includes live...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

Chayce Beckham talks about Apple Valley show

Chayce Beckham joined us live to talk about his upcoming tour that includes a stop in his hometown of Apple Valley on June 4. Chayce also performed his hit “I’ll Take the Bar” live on our show. For more information about Chayce and his tour, visit his website or follow him on Instagram. This segment […]
APPLE VALLEY, CA
piratesandprincesses.net

FBI: Disney Employee is Part of Anaheim ‘Cabal’ That Controls Government

First Florida, now California. Disney’s political problems might have just gotten more complicated. According to a recent piece in the LA Times, a Disneyland employee is said to be part of an influential ‘cabal’ influencing the government of Anaheim, California. This ongoing federal investigation is looking into...
citywatchla.com

Why Is Housing So Expensive In Los Angeles?

Many people can no longer make ends meet, so they move to areas with cheaper housing, end up living in overcrowded conditions, or are priced out of housing and become homeless. To make sense of these trends, we need to understand the underlying reasons for LA’s soaring housing costs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
rockinmama.net

Camping at Ventura Ranch KOA

As a kid, I looked forward to our family’s camping adventures along the coasts of California. My dad specifically loved the outdoors, and those trips were spent tent camping under the stars with campfires, disconnected from our busy suburban life. I have continued these outdoor adventures with my own kids, and while tent camping has always been my mainstay, my introduction to glamping, thanks to KOA (Kampgrounds of America), has me a bit spoiled. Since we are part of the KOA Rewards program, I could not pass up the opportunity to book a stay at the Ventura Ranch KOA. This family-friendly campground is located at the foot of Ventura County’s highest mountain, Topa Topa in between Santa Paula and Ojai. Find out why Ventura Ranch KOA is our new favorite campground!
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

A preview of the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival

President elect of the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association Andrea Perez joined us with a preview of the 62nd annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival. This is a free community event featuring food, carnival rides, contests, live entertainment and a very large strawberry shortcake. To learn more about the strawberry festival,...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Key News Network

Victim Shot in Daytime at Swap Meet

North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A person was shot at a swap meet on Saturday afternoon in the North Hollywood neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles City Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department responded to the area of the 7300 block of Lankershim Boulevard for reports of person shot. When LAPD arrived, they found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

2 hospitalized after man opens fire in Culver City bar

Two people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a man opened fire inside a Culver City bar Saturday evening. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a man in his 30s walked into a bar on the 13400 block of Washington Boulevard around 10:50 p.m. and began shooting at the bar’s security guards. The security […]
CULVER CITY, CA

