Prosecutor: Union City man charged with recording woman inside her home without consent

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi announce that based upon an investigation by the Clifton Police Department, Nancy B. Jones, 59-years-old, from Clifton, New Jersey, was arrested in connection with an incident that took place on April 30, 2022, in the area of Lakeview Avenue and East 9th Street in Clifton, New Jersey. Nancy B. Jones is charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Third Degree and Bias Intimidation, Fourth Degree. Ms. Jones is also charged with Simple Assault, a Disorderly Persons Offense and two counts of Harassment, Petty Disorderly Persons offenses.

CLIFTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO