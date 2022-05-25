ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, NJ

Prosecutor: Union City man charged with recording woman inside her home without consent

By John Heinis
hudsoncountyview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Union City man has been charged with recording a woman insider her home without consent about four months after being charged with possession of and distribution of child sex abuse videos,...

hudsoncountyview.com

essexnewsdaily.com

South Orange PD chief announces that investigation did not find sufficient evidence of racial profiling

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — In December 2021, at a Community Police Collaborative meeting, a researcher associated with a Police Perception Study being conducted in partnership with several New Jersey universities made allegations that South Orange police officers were involved in racial profiling, according to a May 27 statement from South Orange Police Chief Ernesto Morillo. This was presented as the researcher’s opinion, based on their personal perceptions of the content of interviews with South Orange police officers who volunteered to participate in the academic research, according to Morillo.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
vnexplorer.net

‘Lap dance’ NYPD cop suspended following tirade with New Jersey police

The NYPD rookie who was caught on tape giving her lieutenant a raunchy lap dance has been suspended without pay for launching into a loud tirade at New Jersey state troopers over a relative’s drunk driving arrest. The latest blemish during Vera Mekuli’s law-enforcement career occurred May 8, after...
TOTOWA, NJ
ocscanner.news

NEW JERSEY WOMAN ATTACKS YOUNG MUSLIM SISTERS, ”GO BACK TO YOUR F…..ING COUNTRY”

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi announce that based upon an investigation by the Clifton Police Department, Nancy B. Jones, 59-years-old, from Clifton, New Jersey, was arrested in connection with an incident that took place on April 30, 2022, in the area of Lakeview Avenue and East 9th Street in Clifton, New Jersey. Nancy B. Jones is charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Third Degree and Bias Intimidation, Fourth Degree. Ms. Jones is also charged with Simple Assault, a Disorderly Persons Offense and two counts of Harassment, Petty Disorderly Persons offenses.
CLIFTON, NJ
News 12

Police chase in Newark ends in car crash; 1 officer hurt

A police chase in Newark led to a violent car crash Saturday in which an officer was injured. Video in the aftermath of the crash shows police officers in pursuit of a suspect. The people who took the video said it happened around 11:40 a.m. in the ironbound section near...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Multi-Vehicle Crash Ends Paterson Police Pursuit

A police pursuit ended with a multi-vehicle crash at an intersection on Paterson's east side. The crash involving a stolen Toyota Camry, an SUV and another sedan at the corner of 7th Avenue and East 26th Street near McLean Boulevard shortly after 9 p.m. Friday ignited a fire in one of the vehicles.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Paterson PD: Detectives Nab Neighborhood Drug-Dealing Pair

If a pair of drug dealers thought they'd keep a low profile in a quiet Paterson east side neighborhood, they were mistaken, police said. Detectives seized nearly 1,300 heroin folds, a combined 73 Percocet and Xanax pills, 20 bags of crack and a half-pound of pot during warranted searches, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.
PATERSON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Warren County man charged with endangering the welfare of child

ALLAMUCHY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man is accused of uploading suspected child sexual abuse material, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit executed a search warrant on May 11 in Allamuchy Township leading to the arrest...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New order means NJ cops can’t make arrests for some bench warrants

Police throughout New Jersey will not be allowed to arrest individuals with bench warrants for minor crimes under a new order from Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin. The initiative only applies to people who have municipal court bench warrants with bail amounts of $500 or less. Instead of arresting them, officers must release these offenders and give them a new court date.

Comments / 0

