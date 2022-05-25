UPDATE | Armed man in parking lot forces closure of Army Reserve Training Center in Newark

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Friday night on northbound Route 1 in the area of Dupont Parkway, New Castle, DE.. On Friday, May 27, 2022, at approximately 8:27 p.m., a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling northbound Route 1 in the right lane, just north of the Route 72 on-ramp and approx. .25 miles south of DuPont Parkway. While traveling northbound, a pedestrian who was walking southbound in the northbound center lane entered the right lane directly in front of the Traverse. The Traverse was unable to avoid the collision and struck the pedestrian. The Traverse then came to a controlled stop on the right shoulder of Route 1.
