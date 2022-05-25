ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UPDATE | Armed man in parking lot forces closure of Army Reserve Training Center in Newark

By Mike Phillips, Sean Greene
WDEL 1150AM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewark Police said one person is in custody following an incident that shut down a portion of Route 273 at Marrows Road on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 for nearly three...

www.wdel.com

Comments / 4

Related
fox29.com

Fight leads to chase and shooting in Bear, officials say

BEAR, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a fight that led to a chase and shooting near Bear. Officials say the fight began Saturday night, around 10 p.m., in the parking lot of a Wawa on the 2700 block of Pulaski Highway, in Newark. A 32-year-old Elkton man and a suspect had an altercation in the parking lot, which led the suspect to pull a gun.
firststateupdate.com

Altercation At Newark Wawa Leads To Chase, Man Being Shot In The Head

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Bear area on Saturday night, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said On May 28, 2022, at approximately 10:04 p.m., a 32-year-old Elkton man had an altercation with an unknown suspect in a Wawa...
MyChesCo

Police Recovered Loaded 9MM Handgun During Arrest

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a 30-year-old man on gun charges. Authorities state that on May 21 at approximately 8:55 p.m., members of the Safe Streets Task Force were in the 800 block of Spruce Street when they made contact with Desmond Scott. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Police took Scott into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armed#Newark Police
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Investigating Fatal Crash In West Mount Airy After Man Drove Jaguar Into Tree

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A passenger inside a black Jaguar XE died on Sunday morning after the driver crashed the vehicle into a tree in Philly’s West Mount Airy section, police say. The crash happened on the 6300 block of Lincoln Drive around 5 a.m. The vehicle caught on fire after hitting the tree. The victim, the passenger of the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene.  Police say the driver was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center for injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.  The crash is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Reports: Barricaded Shooting Suspect Incident Moves Into Its Fifth Hour

Wilmington Police continue to surround a Jefferson Street row home over five hours after the incident first began. Just after 10:00 Saturday morning Wilmington Police and rescue crews responded to a shooting near the intersection of 5th Street and Jefferson Street. Responding crews found a 63-year-old man suffering from gunshot...
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Woman Killed In Route 1 Cross Over Crash Saturday Night

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Route 1 in the New Castle area on Saturday night, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on May 28, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound...
WMDT.com

Police searching for suspect involved in Wells Fargo robbery

DOVER, Del. – A Black male suspect is wanted by the Dover Police Department. Police say the man pictured above is the suspect involved in a bank robbery that occurred Saturday morning, just after 11 AM. The suspect entered the Wells Fargo Bank located at 100 North DuPont Highway and handed the bank teller a note stating this was a robbery. The teller handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect left the scene in an unknown direction.
DOVER, DE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Make Arrest in North Shipley Street Burglary

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on burglary charges following an investigation. Authorities state that on May 8 at approximately 12:08 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of North Shipley Street in reference to a burglary that had just occurred. The case was assigned to Detective Joran Merced of the Criminal Investigations Division. Through the course of his investigation, Detective Merced was able to identify 58-year-old Ricky Pennewell as a suspect. Warrants were signed for Pennewell who was taken into custody without incident on May 25 in the area of 10th and North Pine Streets.
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Police looking for suspect involved in Cambridge shooting

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – A male victim was shot in the area of Popular Street and police need your help locating the suspect. On Friday at approximately 5:40 PM, Cambridge Police officers responded to a victim with a gunshot wound to the body. Officials say the victim was a 20-year-old male sitting in his car suffering. Investigation proved the victim was shot in the area of South Pine Street, but police found him where he drove to: in the 500 block of Popular Street.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Friday night on northbound Route 1 in the area of Dupont Parkway, New Castle, DE.. On Friday, May 27, 2022, at approximately 8:27 p.m., a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling northbound Route 1 in the right lane, just north of the Route 72 on-ramp and approx. .25 miles south of DuPont Parkway. While traveling northbound, a pedestrian who was walking southbound in the northbound center lane entered the right lane directly in front of the Traverse. The Traverse was unable to avoid the collision and struck the pedestrian. The Traverse then came to a controlled stop on the right shoulder of Route 1.
NEW CASTLE, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Shooting Incident

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at a residence in Ellendale on early Saturday morning. On May 28, 2022, at approximately 2:40 a.m., troopers responded to a residence on the 14000 block of South Old State Road, Ellendale for a report of shots fired. A 62-year-old victim present at the residence heard multiple gun shots and police were contacted. The ensuing investigation revealed that the residence had been struck by three rounds and a vehicle parked on the property was struck by a single round. The victim was not injured during this incident.
ELLENDALE, DE
WDEL 1150AM

DSP investigating fatal pedestrian crash

A Florida man was killed when he was hit by a SUV Friday night in Red Lion. It happened on northbound Route 1 near the Route 72 interchange just before 8:30 p.m. Delaware State Police say the man was walking on the highway when he was hit by the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.
RED LION, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Route 1 in the New Castle area on Saturday night. On May 28, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound on Route 1 north of Christiana Road (Route 273). At this time, a 2011 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Route 1 to the right of the Jeep. The Honda changed lanes moving to the left and struck the right side of the Jeep. As a result of the collision, the Jeep was redirected into the guardrail in the median. The Jeep broke through the guardrail and began to overturn while continuing northbound. The Jeep continued to roll over multiple times until coming to a rest on its roof in the southbound lanes of Route 1. The Honda spun while traveling northbound and ultimately came to rest near the median after striking the center concrete wall with its rear bumper.
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash On Conowingo Dam

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Pennsylvania man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon on the Conowingo Dam in Cecil County, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded around 2 p.m. to the dam for the single vehicle crash. Investigators believe Joseph Branson Bittings, 57, was traveling north on the dam approaching a red light at Susquehanna River Road when he allegedly failed to observe traffic was stopped, police said. Bittings allegedly tried to lay his motorcycle on its side and was ejected. Bittings was declared dead on the scene. No other injuries were reported in the crash. An investigation is ongoing in the crash.  
CECIL COUNTY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Pennsylvania woman killed in Rt. 1 crash in Delaware

State Police are investigating a fatal crash Saturday night on Route 1 in the Christiana-area. It happened around 8 o'clock on Route 1 near Route 273. Troopers say an SUV was northbound on the highway when it was hit by a car changing lanes. The SUV was forced into the...
CHRISTIANA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Dover bank robbed

Dover Police are looking for the man who robbed a city bank. It happened at the Wells Fargo branch on North DuPont Highway just after 11 o'clock Saturday morning. Police say a man handed a note to a teller stating it was a robbery and got away with cash.
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

WPD investigating two shootings

Wilmington Police are investigating a pair of weekend shootings. The first happened on the city's northeast side around 10:15 Friday night. Police found a man who had been shot on E. 23rd Street. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. On Saturday morning, just after 10 a.m., a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy