This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The American Dream - it’s highly sought after and rarely understood. While we’re busy climbing ladders and nailing in picket fences, we turn a blind eye to our greatest wealth, our elders. The result? A mother of eight ends up “living” in a facility that resembles a hospital, at best. Why does this seem to be the only option? Sixty percent of nursing home residents don’t have regular visitors!? How can this be and how did we get here? These questions continuously swirl in my mind.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO