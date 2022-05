BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is advising residents to make sure they have working smoke alarms, and offering to help. Deputies with the State Fire Marshal’s Office have been participating in the American Red Cross of Louisiana’s ‘Sound the Alarm’ event, which aims to install free smoke alarms in the homes of those who need them.

