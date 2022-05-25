ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

What you see first in optical illusion reveals if you’re straightforward and trusting or super ambitious

By S.M. Caraballo
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tzXRB_0fq4aEXV00

OPTICAL illusions are more than just a way to exercise your brain.

They can actually reveal quite a lot about your personality, according to human behavior experts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HB15X_0fq4aEXV00
What do you see in this image? Credit: BRIGHT SIDE

In this image originally shared by the YouTube channel BrightSide, what you see first will explain whether you're ambitious or straightforward.

Take a moment to really take in the image.

What did you see?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iUAEa_0fq4aEXV00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zsUhQ_0fq4aEXV00

BIG LIPS

If you saw big lips first, you are a straightforward person.

You also take people at their word, showing how trusting you are.

TREES

If the trees are all you see, you're ambitious and always one step ahead of everyone else.

Which one are you?

Many people took to the comment section to share what they had seen.

One person wrote: "First question in and my brain processed both of them at the same time. Beautiful."

A second revealed: "I am a straightforward and goal-oriented person."

And a third admitted that they "saw the two things at first look."

Previously, another optical illusion revealed your outlook on life.

"How about a reading test?" the narrator asked, presenting the illusion.

In the image, there are two words, though it may only look like one at first.

The dark blue letters spell out "GOOD" in all caps, while the pink negative space within them spells "EVIL."

According to BrightSide, the words you see first relay information about your personality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iH5j0_0fq4aEXV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oX2pc_0fq4aEXV00

"An optimist will always see the 'good' first and probably won't see anything else," the narrator explained.

Meanwhile, if you saw "evil" right away, "you might find it difficult to trust people, at least at first," the narrator added.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 18

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optical Illusions#Brightside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Inc.com

Want to Spot a Liar? Science Says Ask Them Questions Like This

"When the opportunity to think becomes less, truths often sound more plausible than lies." Tell the truth. How often do you think people lie? You'll find all kinds of answers to that question:. A study from a while back in the Journal of Basic and Applied Social Psychology suggested that...
MENTAL HEALTH
Indy100

This optical illusion reveals your deepest personality strengths

Optical illusions never get old – and now, a new image is circulating online that apparently reveals your personality strengths. The black and white image looks similar to something out of a children's book, but according to Your Tango, it reveals something much deeper. Before we launch into the three different interpretations, here's the picture to take a good look at. Make a mental note of what you see first – don't panic if you initially see something sinister.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere are your personality strengths, according to what you saw first: The little girl Those...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
455K+
Followers
26K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy