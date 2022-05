Whatever political garbage piles up at the state and national levels begins at the local level. Disinterested citizens who do not vote or who endorse bad decisions by office holders contribute to the garbage. Voting for people who denigrate another’s religion or ethnicity, ones who don’t do their jobs vetting bad advice from attorneys and voting for people who spend time plotting against a competent employee in order to advance a “son of old Ocala” to the position puts us on the fast track to the land fill.

OCALA, FL ・ 24 DAYS AGO