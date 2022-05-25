ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequatchie County, TN

Tennessee Police Officer arrested, charged with aggravated assault during arrest

By Kait Newsum
WJHL
 4 days ago

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — A former Dunlap Police Officer in Tennessee has been indicted by a grand jury, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

Special Agents with the TBI began investigating Jack Johnson in March at the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor.

This was due to an incident that happened on February 26, where allegations say that a Dunlap Patrol Officer used excessive force during the arrest of a man who led officers on a chase that ended in Sequatchie County.

During the course of that investigation, enough information was developed to name Johnson as the officer involved in that incident. Authorities say he is no longer employed by the Dunlap Police Department.

On May 23, the Sequatchie County Grand Jury returned indictments charging 27-year-old Jack Alexander Johnson with one count of aggravated assault and one count of official misconduct.

Johnson turned himself in at the Sequatchie County Jail on Wednesday, where he was booked on a $5,000 bond.

