ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

High court weighs end of $300 weekly unemployment payment

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
wiltonbulletin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In June 2021, Gov. Mike DeWine ended Ohio's participation in a federal pandemic unemployment aid program ahead of a government deadline for stopping the payments. Attorneys for the Republican governor argue he had the legal authority to do so. People who lost out on...

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: The failure of the 2022 General Assembly to protect our towns

In March, we were among dozens of citizens from around Connecticut who testified in front of the Housing Committee relating to a proposed bill that would study the effects of our state’s affordable housing law known as the Affordable Housing Land Use Appeal or 8-30g. On that day, like many others speaking, we felt optimistic that the impact of this bill would finally be explored and perhaps, open the door for change. At least a conversation, a dialogue.
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: CT can grow and preserve history at the same time

A May 17 column by Duo Dickinson titled ‘Tear down’ culture makes it easy to forget about history is right about the value of history but ultimately misses the forest for the trees. Preserving Connecticut’s past shouldn’t come at the expense of its future, and valuing history shouldn’t choke off dynamism in the present.
wiltonbulletin.com

At two CT hospitals, few residents eligible for free, discounted care

While every Connecticut hospital offers free or discounted care to people in need of help, two hospitals have particularly restrictive policies that leave far fewer residents eligible for assistance. UConn’s John Dempsey Hospital, the state’s only public hospital, and Bristol Hospital are the only hospitals in Connecticut among 28 total...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
wiltonbulletin.com

NY Forecast

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Dunkirk;Partly sunny, warmer;77;66;SSE;8;54%;0%;10. East Hampton;Partly sunny;70;58;SSW;5;67%;1%;10. Elmira;Warmer;80;54;SW;3;56%;5%;10. Farmingdale;Partly sunny;77;61;SSW;6;55%;0%;10. Fort Drum;Partly sunny, nice;75;59;SSE;8;53%;4%;10. Fulton;Partly sunny, warmer;77;57;N;4;57%;0%;10. Glens Falls;Partly sunny;79;53;W;5;49%;2%;10. Islip;Partly sunny;75;60;SSW;7;55%;0%;10. Ithaca;Warmer;78;59;SSE;4;57%;5%;10. Jamestown;Warmer;75;60;S;5;60%;0%;10. Massena;Warmer with some sun;77;54;SW;9;54%;17%;9. Montauk;Partly sunny;70;58;N;3;70%;0%;10. Montgomery;Partly sunny, warmer;78;55;WSW;3;56%;0%;10. Monticello;Warmer;75;55;W;5;56%;0%;10. New York;Mostly sunny;77;64;SSE;7;50%;0%;10.

Comments / 0

Community Policy