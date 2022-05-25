Clinton Hill

KINGSPORT - Phyllis Vicars, 88, of Kingsport, entered into Heaven surrounded by her prayerful and praising family. Phyllis loved her family deeply and protected them with her life. She had a beautiful soul and an infectious personality. Her smile could truly light up a room. Her only priority in life above her family was her Lord. She worshiped him endlessly and always proclaimed God’s name. Our hearts ache in her absence, but we find comfort knowing that she is at peace and waiting on our reunion.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO