Clinton Hill

MOUNT CARMEL – Frances June Williams, 78, went to her Heavenly Home on Thursday, May 26, 2022. A visitation will be held on 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 8:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Rick Venoy and Ronnie Short. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM. Pallbearers will be family.
Comments / 0