Johnson City, TN

Clinton Hill

Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago

JOHNSON CITY - Clinton Hill, 62, Johnson City,...

Kingsport Times-News

James D. Baldwin

MOUNT CARMEL - James D. Baldwin, 78, of Mount Carmel, TN, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Kingsport and had lived in Mount Carmel for the past 37 years. James retired from Eastman...
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Blanard R. Collins

KINGSPORT - Blanard R. Collins, 93, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital. Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Frances June Williams

MOUNT CARMEL – Frances June Williams, 78, went to her Heavenly Home on Thursday, May 26, 2022. A visitation will be held on 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 8:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Rick Venoy and Ronnie Short. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM. Pallbearers will be family.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Nancy Barger

KINGSPORT - Nancy Barger, 83, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born to the late Hermie Lee and Edna (Sherfey) Howard. Nancy will forever be remembered as a loving wife, sister, aunt, and friend. Nancy...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Summer reading offers ‘Oceans of Possibilities’

KINGSPORT — Summer reading programs offering “Oceans of Possibilities” for readers of all ages kick off throughout the region this week. Here’s a brief look at some of the bounty reading enthusiasts will discover during this year’s summer reading adventure:. KINGSPORT PUBLIC LIBRARY. In Kingsport,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Linda Joan Turner

KINGSPORT - Linda Joan Turner, 75, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, May 27, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jeep lovers gather in Gate City at Jeep Jamboree

GATE CITY — Saturday’s inaugural Gate City Jeep Jamboree brought in scores of Jeeps for the event that included contests and activities for all ages. The jamboree was sponsored by Gate City Frontier, a nonprofit and part of Virginia Main Street, which works to preserve and revitalize historic downtown areas in small towns.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Out & About

The Gallery at Barr Photographics will host a spring exhibit in the Corner Gallery titled “Brightening,” a collection of oil paintings by North Carolina artist Patrick M. Turner. The Gallery at Barr Photographics is located at 152 E. Main St., Abingdon, Virginia. “Brightening” will hang and be offered for sale through May 31.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Thank you for making Kingsport beautiful

Each year from May to September, Keep Kingsport Beautiful and Boehm Landscape Inc. strive to recognize properties that set positive examples for beautification and cleanliness. Keep Kingsport Beautiful has divided the city into territories and has a volunteer for each of these areas pick a winning property each month that...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Merle Klepper

KINGSPORT - Merle Klepper, 86, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

A Review of Local Graduating Classes

Congratulations to Johnson City and Washington County’s 2022 High School graduates!. Johnson City and Washington County schools have a lot to be proud of when it comes to this year’s group of graduates. In total there are about 1,120 students graduating from Daniel Boone, Davy Crockett, and Science Hill. Additionally, 18 students graduated from the new Johnson City Virtual Academy and 72 graduated from ETSU’s University School with an unweighted GPA average of 3.423.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Rick Neeley

KINGSPORT - Rick Neeley, 66, of Kingsport, graced this earth from October 24, 1955, until May 26, 2022, departing to Heaven but leaving his heart’s love within us. He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and a graduate of Lynn View High School. Rick retired from Eastman Chemical Company. He was a lifelong UT Vols fan and enjoyed watching many other sports. Rick also loved riding his Harley Davidson with his biker buddies.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Phyllis Cloteen Vicars

KINGSPORT - Phyllis Vicars, 88, of Kingsport, entered into Heaven surrounded by her prayerful and praising family. Phyllis loved her family deeply and protected them with her life. She had a beautiful soul and an infectious personality. Her smile could truly light up a room. Her only priority in life above her family was her Lord. She worshiped him endlessly and always proclaimed God’s name. Our hearts ache in her absence, but we find comfort knowing that she is at peace and waiting on our reunion.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Danny Ray Manis

ROGERSVILLE - Danny Ray Manis, age 73, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at Jefferson Memorial Hospital from injuries sustained from an automobile accident. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Monday, May 30, 2022 at the Manis Cemetery with Rev. Doug Gibson officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 A.M.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Teresa Ann Williams Jones

SURGOINSVILLE - Teresa Ann Williams Jones, age 65, of Surgoinsville, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on May 26, 2022. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Monday, May 30, 2022 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm with Rev. Barry Rackley officiating. Graveside service will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Blue Plum festival to return to Johnson City this weekend

JOHNSON CITY — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Blue Plum Festival is set to return this weekend. Festival Director Caroline Abercrombie said she’s excited and a little bit overwhelmed with the festival now less than a week away, but said she’s feeling “very accomplished at this point because we’ve overcome so much.” Abercrombie also said there is an almost entirely new team behind the festival, which has led to “all new creative ideas.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Leon Gladson

ROGERSVILLE - Leon Gladson, age 96, of Rogersville, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at his home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Leaders working to transfer ownership of Ashe Street Courthouse

Local officials will be working in June to transfer ownership of the 112-year-old Ashe Street Courthouse from Washington County to Johnson City’s control. City and county leaders, who met Friday as the Ashe Street Courthouse Project Special Committee, agreed to make the conveyance of the deed for the historic property the first order of business in moving forward with the renovation project.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Pippa White brings bold American storytelling to Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH — Prompted by a move to the quiet plains of Nebraska, Pippa White left the busy worlds of theater and television to begin developing her one-woman shows. It was a big shift, but she quickly found that real life held plenty of dramatic possibility. “My little mandate for myself is to stick with that which is true,” she said. “I don’t invent.” In her library’s archives, she has unearthed incredible stories of resilience and heroism that she has quietly brought to life, one story at a time.
JONESBOROUGH, TN

