ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Conroe ISD increases police visibility, shares safety procedures in wake of Uvalde shooting

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of the May 24 school shooting at Robb Elementary...

www.mocomotive.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Atlanta

Local parents respond strongly following Texas school shooting

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Metro Atlanta parents are reacting to the horrible news of the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. CW69’s Valencia Jones spoke with local parents who shared their thoughts on the tragedy. Parents waited in a long line of cars outside Trip Elementary School Tuesday afternoon to pick up their kids after the last day of classes, and on the minds of many of those Gwinnett County parents was the tragic Texas elementary school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers and injured several others. Yosan Konan said she’s concerned...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
mocomotive.com

SWAT SCENE IN CONROE

1015AM-A male is refusing to exit the vehicle for unknown reasons at Loop 336 and 105 West. Conroe Police and SWAT on scene along with Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/swat-scene-in-conroe-2/
CONROE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Conroe, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Conroe, TX
Crime & Safety
mocomotive.com

MOCO Constable introduces “SafeSchool” program

Montgomery County Constable is introducing the “SafeSchool” High Visibility Patrol Program. In the light of the recent tragic event at Uvalde ISD, Constable Hayden wanted to help. After meeting with school officials from Splendora ISD, New Caney ISD and Conroe ISD, all of which have schools in the Pct. 4 area, Constable Hayden’s deputies will make daily, random checks on campuses throughout the school day.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Increases DWI Enforcement for Memorial Day Weekend

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — During this Memorial Day weekend, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, along with other area law enforcement agencies, will deploy additional resources to actively target intoxicated drivers. The District Attorney’s Office will provide support by instituting ‘No Refusal’ procedures, which will have nurses, prosecutors, and judges on hand to draw blood and issue search warrants for those suspected of impaired driving. The Sheriff’s Office wants our citizens and guests to have a safe Memorial Day weekend, so before you decide to drink and drive, we encourage you to use a designated driver or a car share service to get you to your destination. Have a safe weekend!
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MAN INJURED AS TRUCK GOES INTO LAKE CONROE

This morning just after 10 am a male was attempting to launch a boat into Lake Conroe near the EZ Boat Storage on FM 1097. The Ford F-150 came out of park and the crank on the trailer hit the male in the head. Montgomery County Precinct 1 C…. Original...
CONROE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Police#Woodlands#Robb Elementary School
mocomotive.com

PCT 4 Implements “SafeSchool” Patrol Program

Montgomery County PCT 4 Deputies will be seen more often in and around local campuses thanks to the “SafeSchool” Patrol Program recently implemented by Constable Kenneth ” Rowdy” Hayden. Bothered by the recent tragic event that took…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/pct-4-implements-safeschool-patrol-program/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Click2Houston.com

‘Hard to process the tragedy’: Houston-area school districts offer condolences, react to mass shooting at Uvalde elementary school

HOUSTON – School districts across the Houston area are responding after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two adults dead. The shooting, which occurred at Robb Elementary School, was one of the deadliest shootings at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.
HOUSTON, TX
kingwood.com

Looking For Their Families - Kingwood

What happens to someone who dies alone in their home, and has no next-of-kin to come collect their possessions? At least one of the people in the attachment is in that sad situation, and was a resident of Kingwood. The mission of the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy