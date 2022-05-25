ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Kroger shots fired suspect found with AR-15 while out on bond

By Felicia Jordan
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WS8Kk_0fq4Yg3T00

Kevion Howze, charged after he allegedly fired shots at a person in the parking lot of a Kroger in Hyde Park, has been arrested again after probation officers found firearms and fentanyl in his home.

During a visit to Howze's Evanston apartment on Stacey Avenue, officers reported finding fentanyl, "packages of marijuana prepared for sale," measuring scales and multiple firearms, which violate Howze's probation.

Howze is charged with having weapons while under disability, one count of possession of drugs and two counts of trafficking in drugs.

Officers said they found "an Anderson AR-15 assault rifle and a Beretta 92FS semi-auto pistol." Howze was allegedly carrying a 9mm firearm when he fired shots at another man in the parking lot of a Hyde Park Kroger on March 25.

During that shooting, Howze was working as an employee at the Kroger when police said he got into a "verbal and physical altercation" with someone inside the store. He then followed the person into the parking lot and allegedly grabbed a handgun from his vehicle.

Police said Howze chased the person through the parking lot and fired at least four shots, hitting the person once in the upper back.

For that incident, Howze was charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises and one count of felonious assault. If convicted, he faces a maximum possible sentence of 22 years in prison. Howze was given a $500,000 bond for the shooting.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at 11PM

Comments / 7

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Man charged in fatal Ohio Walmart shooting

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of shooting a customer to death in an Ohio Walmart store and wounding an employee after an attempted theft is facing murder and other charges. Fairfield Township police said 32-year-old Anthony F. Brown of Hamilton is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and a weapons count. Police said […]
WLWT 5

Man shot multiple times in Madisonville

CINCINNATI — One man is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after a late-night shooting on Sunday. This happened on Charloe Street around midnight. Police say a man was taken to U.C. Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds. His condition has not been released yet. Police have not...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman shot in Pleasant Ridge, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman was taken to the hospital Saturday night after being shot in Pleasant Ridge. Cincinnati police say they were dispatched to Losantiville and Englewood Avenues around 11 p.m. Officers say that there was a large fight that resulted in a shooting. The woman is expected to be...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
Fox 19

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Madisonville

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting happened in Madisonville Sunday morning. Cincinnati police say they were dispatched to Charloe Street around midnight. Once they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. His condition is unknown at this time. Officers have...
CINCINNATI, OH
wbrc.com

WATCH: Kentucky mom, daughter held at gunpoint in robbery attempt

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - A Ring Doorbell Camera caught the frightening moment when a woman and her daughter were held at gunpoint. Marquitta Weathers and her one-year-old daughter were headed into their home Thursday when a man dressed in all black ran up to the two demanding everything. FOX19...
COVINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kroger#Firearms#Shooting#Fentanyl#Marijuana#Law Enforcement
Fox 19

Horror, trauma follow couple who witnessed deadly Walmart shooting first-hand

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two witnesses to the Walmart shooting Thursday night are feeling the trauma reverberate through their lives one day later. Megan Powell and David Picagli are engaged and share an 8-year-old daughter. They were at the Walmart in Fairfield Township to grab hot dogs and other items before Memorial Day weekend. It quickly turned into a nightmare.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

Victim ID’d in deadly Walmart shooting; suspect’s bond set at $5M

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The suspect in a deadly Walmart shooting in the northern Cincinnati suburbs Thursday night is under arrest on aggravated murder and other felony charges. Police identified the shooter Friday morning as Anthony Freeman Brown, 32, of Hamilton. The victim, who was pronounced dead at the...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

19-year-old killed in Ripley County crash

RIPLEY COUNTY, IN (WXIX) - A 19-year-old driver was killed in an early Sunday morning crash in Ripley County, according to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with the Indiana State Police. Sgt. Wheeles says that Landon Turner was driving a 2016 Dodge Truck north on Michigan Road near County Road 525 north around 1 a.m. when he went off the east side of the road before hitting a guardrail and then an embankment.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Child charged with shooting in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department responded to the 100 block of North Brownell Street on reports of shots fired on Tuesday. According to the police department, officers responded to the scene and located a father and son who told police that a juvenile male had pulled a gun on the son and fired a shot at him.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy