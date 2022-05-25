ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Whitmer signs directive to protect reproductive health

By Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XZnQk_0fq4YRlS00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive advising State of Michigan departments and agencies to review aspects of reproductive health care that fall within their jurisdiction.

The Reproductive Health Executive Directive also asks that these departments and agencies find any possible opportunities they can to assure protections for reproductive health care, such as contraception, long-acting reversible contraception, and emergency contraception.

Additionally, they must assure the safety of reproductive healthcare providers.

“The right to safe, legal abortion in the State of Michigan is under attack. According to the recent draft opinion in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization , the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v Wade soon, taking away a right that Americans have had for 49 years. If Roe is overturned, Michigan’s 1931 law banning abortion even in cases of rape or incest and criminalizing doctors and nurses may go back into effect. This would punish women—our neighbors, family, and friends—and criminalize doctors and nurses for doing their jobs.

In preparation for this very real possibility, I am signing an executive directive instructing all state departments and agencies not to cooperate with authorities from other states who want to prosecute women seeking legal abortion care. Also, the directive instructs departments and agencies to increase protections for reproductive healthcare within their purview and offer residents comprehensive information about the cost and availability of care.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Attorney General Dana Nessel also weighed in on the matter, releasing the following statement:

“No woman should be forced to choose between exercising her personal healthcare decisions and the threat of criminal prosecution. I applaud Governor Whitmer for drawing a line in the sand and making clear no state of Michigan department or agency will aid in the persecution of women who would seek medical care in our state.  It is incumbent upon those of us who hold public office to exercise the full authority of our positions to extend support and protection for women in our state–and our country.  That is why I have made clear that I will not use the resources of my office to enforce or defend Michigan’s 1931 statute criminalizing abortion.  I refuse to put millions of Michigan women at risk by restricting their access to safe abortions.”

Attorney General Dana Nessel

Governor Whitmer’s executive directive tells departments to not help authorities of any state in any investigation or proceeding against anyone for obtaining, providing, or assisting someone else to obtain or provide reproductive healthcare that is legal where the health care is provided.

Also, departments and agencies that communicate directly with the public on reproductive issues must provide accessible and understandable information about the current cost and availability of reproductive care.

Earlier this month, Governor Whitmer came together with 16 governors to put pressure on the United States Senate to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act , which would put the protections offered by Roe into federal law.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan AG orders tree service to cease and desist amid price gouging accusations

LANSING, MI -- A notice from the state of Michigan calls on a Florida tree-trimming company to immediately cease and desist what the state calls unlawful business practices. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a notice of intended action Thursday against Canary Tree Service, following previous complaints of price gouging, and recent social media posts that show the company operating in Gaylord following a devastating tornado event in the area, officials said in a news release.
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Governor Forum Held In Marquettee; Whitmer Gets Zero Votes

The Michigan Coalition for Freedom, a bipartisan, non-profit advocacy group, held the second of its Gubernatorial Values Forums Friday night in Marquette. Candidates Ryan Kelley, Ralph Rebandt, Michael Markey Jr., and Douglas Levesque attended. Governor Gretchen Whitmer was invited, but did not attend. Neither did five Republican candidates who’s spots...
MARQUETTE, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Why electricity blackouts are coming to Michigan

May 28, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. makes the state vulnerable to cloudy, windless days. Whatever hopes people might have had for saving Michigan’s Palisades Nuclear Generating Station, it’s too late. On May 20, the plant shut down, taking with it 6.5% of the state’s electricity and 15% of the state’s clean energy. This leaves Michiganders with less reliable electricity and higher prices.
PLYMOUTH, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan Senate passes fuel tax pause bills

A summer suspension of Michigan fuel taxes passed the state Senate Thursday. Speaking ahead of voting on the legislation, State Senator Roger Victory (R-Hudsonville) said pausing the gas tax is necessary as prices soar. “While state government is seeking historic budget surpluses, Michigan family budgets are being stretched thin,” Victory...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
WILX-TV

Michigan’s legal fireworks window

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fireworks can be set off legally in Michigan Saturday and Sunday. State law guarantees you can use them the weekend before Memorial Day until 11:45 p.m. Cities and townships cannot ban them as long as you’re on your own private property. You can’t be on...
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Unwelcome candidates: Craig, Johnson disinvited from Michigan GOP debate

A critical campaign failure has consequences before Primary Day, two Michigan gubernatorial hopefuls learn. While James Craig and Perry Johnson fight to gain Aug. 2 ballot lines, despite a Bureau of Elections finding that they lack enough valid petition signatures, the Detroit Regional Chamber yanks them from a prime showcase next Thursday on Mackinac Island in front of hundreds of business, civic and media attendees.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Supreme Court#Reproductive Health#Michigan Attorney General#Politics State#State Of Michigan#The U S Supreme Court#Americans
The Detroit Free Press

Perry Johnson is 1st Michigan GOP candidate for governor to sue over ballot scandal

LANSING – Oakland County businessman Perry Johnson filed a challenge with the Michigan Court of Appeals on Friday to a state elections panel's action, which disqualifies him from the August primary ballot. Johnson's suit requests expedited consideration and alleges the Michigan Board of State Canvassers failed in its "clear legal duty" to check each challenged signature...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Michigan Advance

State elections board disqualifies 14 candidates for Congress and judiciary

The Board of State Canvassers (BSC), which ultimately did not certify petitions for five GOP gubernatorial candidates due to deadlocked votes over petition signature fraud, also voted Thursday on seven congressional candidates and 19 judicial positions. Some of the down-ballot candidates’ petitions were also touched by the fraudulent petition scandal. Most faced relatively minor errors, […] The post State elections board disqualifies 14 candidates for Congress and judiciary appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Michigan Daily

UMich forms task force in response to potential statewide abortion ban in Michigan

Content Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual violence. The University of Michigan announced on Wednesday the formation of a task force in response to a potential statewide abortion ban in Michigan. A publicized draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court indicates the court could overturn the 1973 Roe v....
WLNS

Michigan Education Trust giving away $1.5M in tuition

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In celebration of 35 years of the Michigan Education Trust, $1.5 million in tuition prizes will be given away in a random drawing. The Michigan Education Trust plan came to be in 1986, after former Gov. James Blanchard proposed the plan in his State of the State address, signing it into […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy