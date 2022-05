Here's one more sign of Washington's difficult housing market: Monthly mortgage payments are on the rise. The median monthly payment for a new mortgage in Washington hit nearly $2,800 last month, according to new data from the Mortgage Bankers Association. That's $811 higher than the same time last year and more than $1,000 higher than in April 2019, before the pandemic, another illustration of the way struggling buyers can become locked out of home ownership.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO