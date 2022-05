Don’t look now, but the Blue Jays are suddenly on a five game winning streak, and there could be a runway ahead of them to keep it going over the next few weeks. The Blue Jays arrived in L.A. in the middle of last week and were set to face one of the better teams in the American League so far in the Angels. Thankfully the Jays’ bats finally woke up after a very cold start to the year, as they scored a total of 27 runs in the four-game set, sweeping the Angels and leapfrogging them in the AL Wild Card standings in the process.

