I’m a gardening expert – how to grow your own potatoes without spending a single dime

IF you've ever forgotten about a bag of potatoes in your kitchen, don't throw them out yet.

A gardening expert has revealed what to do with them.

A gardening expert has revealed how to grow potatoes from food scraps Credit: Tiktok/healyourselfwithnature

All you need are potatoes that have started to sprout Credit: Tiktok/healyourselfwithnature

Taking to social media, Alison Berry shared that you can make a food garden from kitchen scraps.

All you'll need is potatoes that have started to sprout, a laundry basket, some paper bags, and soil.

Sprouts are basically when the potatoes start to grow little heads, meaning they are no longer edible.

However, you can use them to make more potatoes, and therefore, you won't ever have to purchase them at the grocery store.

To start off, place the laundry basket in a sunny spot in your backyard and line it on the inside with the paper bags.

Once that's done, add soil on the inside about halfway and throw the potatoes in.

You can also cut out the sprouts but no matter how you plant them, make sure the eyes are sticking up.

Lastly, cover them back up with soil and water them.

Berry also explained plant sprouts leaves and turns brown, that's how you'll know they are ready to be harvested.

Previously, the Square Foot Gardening Foundation revealed that herbs are the most cost-effective plants avid gardeners can grow.

This is particularly the case if you, like most, find yourself buying a chunky bunch of coriander when you only needed a few leaves.

Other winners include summer squash, tomatoes, cucumbers, broccoli, and beets.

As tempting as it might be to seed everything and anything, make sure to only grow the food you like – this will save money and produce less food waste, a major issue all around the world.

You'll also need a basket and soil Credit: Tiktok/healyourselfwithnature

