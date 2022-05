The UNC baseball program is red hot right now, winning 14 of their last 16 games to reach the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game on Sunday. During the game, freshman Vance Honeycutt made some history early on. Honeycutt hit a two-run home run in the first inning to give UNC a 2-1 lead and then followed it up with a three-run shot in the bottom of the second to extend the lead to 8-1. In the process, Honeycutt reached the 20+ home run and 20+ steals milestone, becoming the first freshman in NCAA history to do so in the BBCOR since...

