ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Abbott, Cruz, Cornyn, State Leaders Hold Briefing on Uvalde Shooting

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the state’s response to the Robb Elementary School shooting...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 38

Career Army
4d ago

Abbott is a total disaster. Doesn't care about Veterans. Doesn't care about Texas. Bought by big money donors. Anybody but Abbott.👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎

Reply(2)
11
James King
4d ago

The only mental issue here, is those thats on that panel downplaying the facts that they pass that "No background check on anyone at the age of 18 can buy an assault weapon." Made it easier to buy assault weapon than it is to vote here in Texas. Now, thats mental

Reply(2)
5
John Bosch
4d ago

Abbott can’t even utter the words “gun control” — he had a pin point focus on mental illness (when he doesn’t even know the true mental condition of this shooter).

Reply(5)
9
Related
myrgv.com

Time to act — Abbott should lead on gun reform now

In a news conference earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott claimed he was “livid” after learning that he had been given less than accurate information regarding the actual circumstances surrounding the approach taken by law enforcement in the horrific mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. We...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Texas Senate Democrats call for special session to raise age to purchase gun, require universal background checks

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Senate Democratic Caucus is urging Gov. Greg Abbott to call an emergency special legislative session to consider a variety of gun restrictions and safety measures in the wake of a mass school shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children and two adults dead this week.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Abbott, TX
Uvalde, TX
Government
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Coming Up: Gov. Greg Abbott Briefing in Uvalde

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a briefing Friday afternoon sharing the latest on the investigation of a mass shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers and injured more than a dozen others on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The briefing is expected to begin at about 3:30 p.m. and...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy King
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Greg Abbott
News Channel 25

State senator interrupts Texas governor’s news conference, calls for gun law reform

UVALDE, Texas – A state Senator interrupted Gov. Greg Abbott’s news conference Friday, calling on the state leader to call a special session to reform gun laws. Sen. Roland Guitierrez (D-District 19) made the request while Abbott and other officials were addressing the latest news on Tuesday’s shooting at a Uvalde elementary school that left 21 dead.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Education Agency#Politics State#Abbott Cruz#Robb Elementary School
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Watch: Video Shows Beto O'Rourke Confronting Abbott During Texas Shooting Press Conference

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke interrupted a news conference on the Uvalde school shooting Wednesday to confront Texas leaders about the state's lax gun laws, prompting a heated exchange with lawmakers. Gov. Greg Abbott had just finished delivering remarks and began to introduce Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick when O'Rourke...
KVUE

Community members divided over Texas' gun laws

AUSTIN, Texas — In the past decade, Texas has had seven mass shootings. Many are still asking the question: Is it too easy to get a gun in Texas?. Gun safety organization Everytown ranks Texas 34th in the nation for gun safety law strength. Here’s a breakdown of some...
TEXAS STATE
ktxs.com

Governor Greg Abbott gives update on Robb Elementary School shooting

UVALDE, Texas — UPDATE: Governor Greg Abbott will hold a press conference today at 12:30 PM following a briefing to provide an update on the state’s coordinated response on the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde. He will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan,...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
myrgv.com

Vallejo ahead of Ramirez by 23 votes with 100% of precincts reporting

The dust still had not settled as of Wednesday afternoon in the Democratic runoff for congressional District 15. Progressive Democrat Michelle Vallejo held on to a 23-vote lead early into Wednesday morning. With all of the polling locations reporting to the Texas Secretary of State, Vallejo held 6,043 votes to...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Congressman on What Can Be Done in Wake of Another Mass Shooting

Frustrated Americans look to Congress after another mass shooting. Parents who will never see their children again, teachers dying in their classrooms. “I refuse to accept that we are inherently more violent in the United States or in Texas, or that we have more instances of mental illness or anything like that. The difference is we that don't have common-sense policies in place to try and keep weapons of war out of the hands of folks that shouldn't have it,” said Congressman Colin Allred, (D-Dallas).
DALLAS, TX
Fox News

Rep. Mike Waltz: Beto O’Rourke’s Political Hack Stunt Has Backfired On Him

Congressman Mike Waltz (R-FL) tells Brian Kilmeade Beto O’Rourke’s stunt backfired on him when he confronted Texas Governor Greg Abbott and others during a press conference on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Waltz says O’Rouke used the age-old political hack approach of any publicity is good publicity but believes Americans are tired of these types of politics and want us to come together in times like these. Waltz would love to hear President Biden trying to get to the heart of the issue and the conditions that lead to these shootings. Waltz points to violent video games, society thinking it is abuse when parents are stern or discipline their children and that it is some type of abuse telling criminals they can commit violent crime and not be held accountable. Waltz also discussed diverting the $150 billion funding that went to schools under Covid relief toward hardening schools to protect our kids. When asked about pushing the age to buy a gun from 18-21, Waltz says Florida has done that and it should be left for the states to handle themselves.

Comments / 0

Community Policy