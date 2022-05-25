ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Tools confirm starchy vegetables deliver nutritional value comparable to that of non-starchy vegetables and whole fruit

By The Alliance for Potato Research, Education (APRE)
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study recently published in Frontiers in Nutrition has challenged the tendency in nutrition research to separate starchy vegetables from their non-starchy counterparts and categorize them with foods delivering lower nutritional value. Whole grains, legumes, non-starchy vegetables, and fresh fruit are typically considered to be higher quality carbohydrate...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 2

