Yuma County, AZ

60-year-old Nanette Parrish dead after being hit by a vehicle in Yuma County (Yuma County, AZ)

 4 days ago

Authorities identified 60-year-old Nanette Parrish, from Yuma, as the woman who lost her life after getting struck by a vehicle Monday night in Yuma County. The fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at about 6:56 p.m. on W 8th Street and S Clifford Way [...]

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today’s Arizona Accident News or search your local traffic.

