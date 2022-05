The NCAA on Sunday night unveiled the Regional sites for this year’s NCAA baseball championships, and Oklahoma State’s new O’Brate Stadium will be under the bright, shiny spotlight this postseason. The Cowboys were named as one of 16 Regional hosts, along with Texas from the Big 12. TCU, Texas Tech and OU were among the more notable snubs to not earn regional hosting duties.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 9 HOURS AGO