HUD announces $615.6 million for New York

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced $615.6 million in grants will go to New York for Community Planning and Development (CPD) activities. Activities range from the development of affordable housing to expanding economic opportunities for people with low and moderate incomes.

These grants are part of $6.3 billion to U.S. states, local entities of government, and U.S. territories through HUD’s Fiscal Year 2022 CPD Formula Grant Program. According to Alicka Ampry-Samuel, HUD Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey, HUD’s CPD programs support local governments who depend on this federal funding to address economic development needs, lack of affordable housing, and homelessness.

Breakdown of New York’s grants and descriptions of eligible activities:

$316 million – The Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.

$140 million – The HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) provides funding to states and localities that communities use – often in partnership with local nonprofit groups – to fund a wide range of activities including building, buying, and/or rehabilitating affordable housing for rent or homeownership or providing direct rental assistance to low-income people.

$80.2 million – Housing Trust Fund provides funding to produce affordable housing units.

$28 million – Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) provide funds for homeless shelters, assist in the operation of local shelters and funds related social service and homeless prevention programs.

$50.3 million – Housing Opportunities for Persons with HIV/AIDS (HOPWA) – Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) grants provide rental housing assistance and supportive services for persons living with HIV/AIDS and their families.

CDBG CV-3 Reallocations -Jamestown – $194.8 million. CDBG Coronavirus (CV) Reallocations fund activities to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.

