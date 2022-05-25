ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

HUD announces $615.6 million for New York

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=301PVT_0fq4UBSY00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced $615.6 million in grants will go to New York for Community Planning and Development (CPD) activities. Activities range from the development of affordable housing to expanding economic opportunities for people with low and moderate incomes.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent straight to your inbox!

These grants are part of $6.3 billion to U.S. states, local entities of government, and U.S. territories through HUD’s Fiscal Year 2022 CPD Formula Grant Program. According to Alicka Ampry-Samuel, HUD Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey, HUD’s CPD programs support local governments who depend on this federal funding to address economic development needs, lack of affordable housing, and homelessness.

Breakdown of New York’s grants and descriptions of eligible activities:

  • $316 million – The Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.
  • $140 million – The HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) provides funding to states and localities that communities use – often in partnership with local nonprofit groups – to fund a wide range of activities including building, buying, and/or rehabilitating affordable housing for rent or homeownership or providing direct rental assistance to low-income people.
  • $80.2 million – Housing Trust Fund provides funding to produce affordable housing units.
  • $28 million – Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) provide funds for homeless shelters, assist in the operation of local shelters and funds related social service and homeless prevention programs.
  • $50.3 million – Housing Opportunities for Persons with HIV/AIDS (HOPWA) – Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) grants provide rental housing assistance and supportive services for persons living with HIV/AIDS and their families.
  • CDBG CV-3 Reallocations -Jamestown – $194.8 million. CDBG Coronavirus (CV) Reallocations fund activities to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
westsidenewsny.com

Jensen calls for all frontline workers to be included in health care bonus

As a member of the Health Committee, Assemblyman Josh Jensen (R,C,I-Greece) is calling on Gov. Hochul and Commissioner Bassett to expand eligibility for all frontline healthcare and support staff, regardless of their employment and job title, as part of bonus payments for health care workers announced earlier this year. This...
GREECE, NY
Syracuse.com

30% of New York would be conserved under bill on Hochul’s desk

Albany, N.Y. — Thirty percent of all land in New York could be conserved under a bill that passed the state Senate with an overwhelming majority earlier this week. If signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, the state would have until 2030 to conserve 11 percent more of its land and waters — 19 percent is already protected — in a plan meant to fight climate change, expand the state’s biodiversity and preserve farmland.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WKTV

Brindisi appointed to New York State Court of Claims

Local attorney Anthony Brindisi was appointed to the New York State Court of Claims on Friday. Brindisi currently works at Brindisi, Murad, Brindisi and Pearlman in Utica. He served as a local representative in U.S. Congress from 2019 to 2021 and as a member of the New York State Assembly from 2011 to 2018. While in Congress, Brindisi served on the Committee on Agriculture, Committee on Veterans' Affairs and the Armed Services Committee.
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hud#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Housing Assistance#Cpd#Cdbg
spectrumlocalnews.com

NYSEG, RG&E request 13-22% rate hike; Gov. Hochul responds

NYSEG and RG&E are asking for the state to approve a rate hike in the range of 13-22% on customers' bills. Avangrid, the owner of the two companies, says the increase is needed to replace aging infrastructure. Customers would see their rates go up by $10-$18 on their bills if...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
CITY News

RG&E, NYSEG request 'the largest rate increase in recent history'

Gov. Kathy Hochul blasted the plan shortly after the utilities publicly announced it. Rochester Gas and Electric has proposed raising gas and electric delivery rates to a level that could increase its customers’ bills by around 15 percent on average by next year. But it appears the company will face an uphill battle to get what it wants. Within hours after RG&E and its sister company New York State Electric and Gas announced...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Worst Place To Live In New York

For every "Best Of" list, there has to be the opposite and a "Worst Of" list. Every year there are rankings and ratings put out about all the amazing best places to live here in Western New York. But what about the bottom of the list? What about the place...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

NY state Senate-passed antitrust reform expected to die in Assembly

Both houses of state government are not in agreement about overhauling the state's antitrust laws as they prepare to leave Albany. Senators on Wednesday passed Deputy Senate Majority Leader Mike Gianaris' 21st Century Antitrust Act in a split 36-25 vote. The proposed law would criminalize business practices that establish a monopoly within any New York labor market, and would make it illegal for business owners to abuse market dominance.
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy