ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, SC

South Carolina woman sues Coastal Carolina University after tripping, falling on sidewalk

By Braley Dodson
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00tLO9_0fq4TYTo00

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield woman is suing Coastal Carolina University after she claims she tripped and fell on a sidewalk.

The lawsuit, filed last month in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court of Common Pleas, claims that Pauline Harrison was a “business invitee” who was on the campus on April 24, 2019. She was walking on the sidewalk when she tripped and fell on a piece of raised concrete.

She was “seriously injured,” according to the lawsuit, which did not detail the specifics of her injuries.

Afterward, she had to pay for hospital bills, doctor bills, eye doctor care, the cost of replacing her glasses and medication, and will have future medical expenses, according to the lawsuit.

A Pauline Harrison owns Maximize Transportation LLC, registered in North Charleston, according to the South Carolina Secretary of State’s business entities search. The business was incorporated last month.

The fall led to “extensive pain, mental anguish, suffering and discomfort,” along with “disability for a period of time,” permanent injuries, emotional trauma, inability to carry on normal activities, loss of enjoyment of life and financial loss, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that CCU had a duty to “use reasonable care to discover persons and avoid injury to persons carrying on activities upon the land, and to use reasonable care to warn persons of any concealed dangerous conditions or activities which are known to the Defendant, or of any change in the condition of the premises which may be dangerous to persons, and which persons may reasonably be expected to discover.”

After inviting her, CCU should have warned her of the “‘raised concrete’ condition in the sidewalk as it were a concealed dangerous condition of the premises that the Defendant knew or should have known about and that a licensee, like the Plaintiff, may reasonably be expected to discover,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also claims that the university didn’t properly train and supervise staff and hired negligent, unqualified and unsupervised staff.

Documents attached to the filing include a letter from Coastal Beach Claims, Inc., which states that the Insurance Reserve Fund, CCU’s insurer, said that there “was no liability on the part of Coastal Carolina University.” Harrison’s claim was denied.

The lawsuit requests a jury trial. Harrison is asking for “actual and punitive damages in the appropriate amount.”

A spokesperson with CCU said the university is unable to comment on legal matters.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 6

Victor Searles
4d ago

instead of working hard....SMH... people try to get a quick buck for suing for no reason.....lol... so when it rains and she slide on mud or it snows and she slide on ice and fall....will they be suing God and Jesus next...lol

Reply(1)
8
Related
WBTW News13

Conway police investigate homicide near Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating a homicide Sunday morning near Coastal Carolina University, according to Conway Public Information Officer June Wood. Police responded to a shots fired call at 5:55 a.m. in the 600 block of Highway 544, according to Wood. Officers are investigating the incident as a homicide. Coastal Carolina University […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man killed in motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man died Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Veto Williams, 47, of Columbia, died from injuries in the crash, McSpadden said. The crash happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of 71st Avenue North and Kings […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Officials confirm Saturday morning drowning in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach officials said one person died after drowning on Saturday morning. Kyle Brown, 19, from Ashburn, VA died from asphyxiation, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. McSpadden added he died at a local hospital after being pulled from the...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chesterfield, SC
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Conway, SC
State
South Carolina State
WITN

More than 20 people rescued on N.C. coastline Saturday

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The National Weather Service says at least 16 people were rescued along Carolina Beach, three people were rescued at Wrightsville Beach and four people were rescued from Myrtle Beach. As WRAL reports, most of North Carolina was under a “moderate” risk of rip currents....
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WMBF

Troopers investigating Georgetown County hit-and-run

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says it’s investigating a hit-and-run that happened late Friday in Georgetown County. Troopers said “an unknown commercial motor vehicle” was traveling south on Highway 17 near Powell Road when it struck another vehicle at around 9:25 p.m.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccu#State
WBTW News13

Missing Florence woman found safe

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 55-year-old woman who was reported missing has been found safe, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Because the person was found safe, identifying information has been removed from the story.
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

1 killed in Georgetown County crash, coroner says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a crash Friday morning in part of the Grand Strand. Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway said 30-year-old Kyheem Singleton died in a single-vehicle accident on Saints Delight Road. Ridgeway added that Singleton, who was from Georgetown, was pronounced dead at...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police: 2 found shot to death at West Ashley business

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say the bodies of a man and woman were found Saturday afternoon at a self-storage property in West Ashley. Police responded shortly after noon Saturday to the 2300 block of Ashley River Road to a report of two bodies on the property. The address corresponds to a self-storage facility.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sclawyersweekly.com

Distracted driver settles for $10M

The estate of a man killed in a multi-car crash in Mount Pleasant has settled its wrongful death claims for $10 million against a driver who admitted to being distracted at the time of the crash, the plaintiffs’ attorney reports. Justin Kahn of Kahn Law Firm in Charleston said that the plaintiff, a 73-year-old retired pastor ...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WBTW News13

One injured in motorcycle crash near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured early Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews were called at 12:32 a.m. to the area of 10133 North Kings Highway for a two-vehicle crash, HCFR said. One person was taken to a hospital with injuries. The […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WTVC

7-year-old student caught with gun in backpack at SC elementary school

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A gun was found in a 7-year-old student's backpack at an elementary school in Columbia, South Carolina, the Richland County Sheriff's Department reported. Officials say a child at Sandlapper Elementary School notified an administrator that they believed a student had a gun. Administrators searched the...
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy