PHOTOS: Shuttle bus fire in Perdido Key

PERDIDO KEY, Florida ( WKRG ) — A driver was bringing his shuttle bus to a mechanic because he smelled gas when the bus caught fire on Perdido Key Drive Tuesday evening. Escambia County Fire Rescue said the bus had passengers when it caught flame. All made it out safely.





Three ECFR units responded to the shuttle bus fire on the 1400 block of Perdido Key Drive. The bus was consumed by flames when they arrived at the scene. No passengers nor the driver were injured.

Investigators concluded the fire started in the engine compartment.

