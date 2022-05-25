ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

PHOTOS: Shuttle bus fire in Perdido Key

By Tom Ingram
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

PERDIDO KEY, Florida ( WKRG ) — A driver was bringing his shuttle bus to a mechanic because he smelled gas when the bus caught fire on Perdido Key Drive Tuesday evening. Escambia County Fire Rescue said the bus had passengers when it caught flame. All made it out safely.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AWTtJ_0fq4TN1300
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dWm3X_0fq4TN1300

Three ECFR units responded to the shuttle bus fire on the 1400 block of Perdido Key Drive. The bus was consumed by flames when they arrived at the scene. No passengers nor the driver were injured.

Investigators concluded the fire started in the engine compartment.

You can stay ahead of all breaking and local news. Download the WKRG News 5 News App and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

MFRD responds to fire at abandoned home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded to a fire late Sunday morning near Mobile’s downtown. A house fire was reported at 451 South Hamilton Street. That’s off of Canal Street and south of the Mobile Civic Center parking lot. When we arrived, there was thick smoke coming from the rear […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile fire crews on the scene of a residential fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department are on the scene of a residential fire in the 400 block of South Hamilton Street. Fire officials say it is an active scene. They have no information about any injuries due to the fire at this time. ---
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Major Crash In Baldwin County Sunday

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — According to ALGO Traffic a major crash has US 90 shut down. The crash occurred around 2:27 p.m. The crash happened around CR 65. ALGO traffic reports the estimated clear-out time of this crash will be around 3:27 p.m. You should seek an alternate route at this time if you […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Body of Orange Beach man found in water Sunday

UPDATE: Orange Beach Officials have released the name of the man whose body was found Sunday morning. The body of 51-year-old Danny Williams of Orange Beach was found. According to Orange Beach Police Lt. Trent Johnson, a call went out Friday afternoon at about 3:45 for a swimmer in distress. ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shuttle Bus#Accident#Perdido Key#Ecfr#Wkrg News 5
WKRG News 5

Mobile home on fire on Old Shell Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue Department are on the scene of a mobile home fire. The fire happed on Old Shell Road near Cody Road. Firefighters got the blaze under control less than an hour ago. There are no reports of injuries. Investigators are on the scene now trying to figure out […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating reported carjacking at Sage Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating an early morning carjacking at Sage Park on Saturday, according to authorities. The victims were sitting in their vehicle at Sage Park around 1 a.m. Saturday morning when they were approached by three to four males and two to three females, according to the Mobile Police Department. One male subject with braids and wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt produced a black handgun and demanded the victims’ phones, wallets and vehicle. A shotgun was in the vehicle when it was taken, police said.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 person killed in Friday evening crash, Mobile police are investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released details about a deadly crash that happened on Friday night. Police officials say that around 9 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the intersection of Moffett Road and Moffett Court to a report of a vehicle collision. When officers arrived they found one vehicle in the east bound lanes of Moffett Road and the other vehicle on the south side of Moffett Road near a tree.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

1 injured after rollover crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is injured following a rollover crash in Okaloosa County Saturday morning. Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred on Highway 293 off of the Mid-Bay Bridge. According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle rolled over and went through a wall at the Kelly...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Grand Bay woman dies in crash on Airport in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have confirmed that a Grand Bay woman is dead after the vehicle she was a passenger in collided with a Jeep. Ila L. Shepard, 66, was the passenger in a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by Ashley A. Shepard-Holloman, who was taken to the hospital […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Wreck on Azalea, Michael Blvd. in Mobile

UPDATE 2:58 p.m.: Mobile police received a tip this morning about a suspect who had multiple warrants for their arrest at a motel on South Beltline Highway. Officers found Chanelle Rose Tolbert driving a red sedan and tried to stop her. Tolbert fled from the hotel and crashed into an uninvolved vehicle at Azalea Road […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Teen charged in fatal shooting in Santa Rosa County

JAY, Fla. (WALA) - Deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teenage boy in connection with a fatal shooting early Saturday afternoon in Jay. Deputies responded to the 3400 block of Highway 4 in Jay around 12:20 p.m. Investigators said a 16-year-old boy shot and killed 43-year-old Jonathan Simmons.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Grand Bay woman dies in Thursday crash on Airport Boulevard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m. Thursday has claimed the life of a Grand Bay woman. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Ila L. Shepard, 66, was fatally injured when the 2006 Toyota Corolla in which she was a passenger was involved in a collision with a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Cody L. Mitchell, 30, of Moss Point, Miss.
GRAND BAY, AL
niceville.com

Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for May 31-June 4

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa County and Walton County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road (S. R.) 85 Improvements from S.R. 123 to Hospital Drive.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Gulf Breeze home destroyed by fire on Soundside Drive

GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- A home is considered a total loss after a fire broke out in Gulf Breeze Thursday afternoon. Units were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. to 4800 block of Soundside Drive for the fire. No one was home, according to Midway Fire District's battalion chief. Midway Fire District...
GULF BREEZE, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy