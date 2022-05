MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested a man on drug and gun charges after an investigation Friday. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators were serving a probation warrant in the 2000 block of Companion Drive when they noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside of the home. Bibb deputies searched the home and found a gun, about 12 ounces of Methamphetamine, nearly 4 pounds of marijuana, 32 grams of oxycodone, 26 grams of crack cocaine, and around $1,800 in cash.

BIBB COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO