Electric truck maker Rivian plans to install electric vehicle charging stations at 15 state parks in Michigan, right in the backyard of its closest competitors. The decision to install EV chargers at popular outdoor destinations in Michigan, such as state parks, where EV charging infrastructure has been absent will help Rivian move into the pickup truck and SUV segment that's dominated by gas-powered vehicles from Ford Motor Co., General Motors and Ram.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO