HARTFORD, Connecticut — The shooting in Uvalde is once again sparking conversations surrounding gun violence and mental health across the nation and in Connecticut. School shootings have been more on the minds of children, families and education leaders in Connecticut since the Sandy Hook Elementary Shooting 10 years ago. Dr. Laura Sanders, a psychologist with the Institute of Living, explained how tragedies like the Texas school shooting amplify emotions for those in Connecticut communities impacted by mass shootings or where gun violence is more prevalent.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO