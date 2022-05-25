Local mural at American Legion dedicated to Latino Veterans

American Legion Post 41 in the Grant Park neighborhood of Phoenix unveiled a new facelift on its south-facing wall featuring a mural from two local Latino veterans who also happen to be world-renowned artists.

Roman Reyes and Jose Andres Giron tag-teamed the 18-foot by 45-foot mural titled, 'Los Veteranos Y Sus Familias.' (The Veterans and their Families.)

The Grant Park neighborhood is a community rich in culture and Latino history.

For generations, American Legion Post 41 has served as the center of the community, as a place of support and camaraderie for Latino veterans and their families in the area.

According to community leader Dr. Louis Olivas, there was a time in Arizona history immediately following World War II when "Latino veterans were not truly welcome or treated in a friendly manner at other American Legion Posts in the Phoenix area, despite their military service to their beloved country."

As a result, in 1946, Post 41 was constructed and became the first Hispanic Post in Arizona.

The story of the Post 41 and the Grant Park community is now being depicted in this mural by Reyes and Giron.

It shows Latino families during World War II on the left, then progresses to the future on the right - their children and grandchildren who, despite racism and discrimination endured by their ancestors, went on to become graduates, doctors, attorneys, engineers, etc.

The artists said they think it ultimately represents the American Dream.

"Everybody can relate to this mural," said Giron. "Hispanic people, Anglo people, all kinds of people because they see themselves in there."

The project was commissioned by Salt River Project (SRP) to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the community.