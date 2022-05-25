ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Still Plans to Speak at NRA Convention After Texas Shooting

By Corbin Bolies
Daily Beast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Donald Trump still plans to give a speech this Friday at the National Rifle Association’s convention in Texas, writing on his Truth Social app that his...

www.thedailybeast.com

The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Beast

Mitch McConnell Is Pulling His Favorite Move After Mass Shootings

The mass murder of 19 children and two of their teachers in Texas last week prompted Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to say he’s hopeful Senators can find “a bipartisan solution” to the problem. But if that sort of response sounds familiar—and not particularly inspiring—that’s because he’s said it before, only to close the door later.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Beast

CNN’s Dana Bash Grills Crenshaw: What Gun Solution Would You Actually Support?

CNN anchor Dana Bash on Sunday morning repeatedly pressed an evasive Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) on his gun-control positions following the Uvalde school shooting, leading the host to directly ask: What solutions would you actually support?. “What would you agree with?” Bash grilled the congressman after he continually rejected different...
UVALDE, TX
thebrag.com

Cardi B under fire after controversial tweet about Texas school shooting

Cardi B has faced major backlash over a controversial post she made on Twitter amid the news that there had been yet another fatal school shooting in the US. On May 24, the world was left shocked and saddened over the news a teenage gunman had killed at least 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Beast

Mitch McConnell Never Puts America First

Whatever the voters decide in November, one thing is certain. Mitch McConnell will be there as the Republican leader to enforce his party’s obstructionism on immigration and climate and voting rights, and to make sure a Democratic president doesn’t get any legislative wins. You can add gun safety...
Salon

Georgia prosecutor says she has evidence to prove "criminal intent" in Trump election fraud: report

Former president Donald J Trump holds a Save America rally in Perry, GA, United States on September 25, 2021. (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance explained that Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis has a leg up on other investigations into Donald Trump's attempts to steal the 2020 presidential election when it comes to proving the former president knew he was breaking the law.
Daily Beast

Georgia’s New Voting Law Actually Drew Voters Out—In Rage

ATLANTA—When Atondra Bush sped into the Rainbow Elementary School parking lot on Election Day, you could hear the exasperation in her voice as she called out to voters on the sidewalk. “Am I too late?” she asked. It was 7:08 p.m. on Tuesday’s primary election day. The polls had...
Daily Beast

Secretary of State Blinken to China: You Want to Compete? Bring It On!

A week that began with the world wondering if the U.S. and China were inevitably headed to war over Taiwan took a different turn Thursday thanks to a speech delivered by Secretary of State Antony Blinken at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. The concerns about looming conflict came on...
Daily Beast

Uvalde Gunman: ‘Everyone in This World Deserves to Get Raped’

Before he committed the third-deadliest school shooting in American history, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos cultivated an online persona that gravitated toward harassment and violent threats. According to multiple press reports, Ramos repeatedly threatened users on the social media app Yubo, a service based in France that lets multiple people livestream simultaneously.
