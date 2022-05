BAY PINES – Paul M. Russo, director of the medical center at Bay Pines VA Healthcare System, is among this year’s winners of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs 2022 Secretary's Award for Excellence in Nursing and Advancement of Nursing Programs. During a live award ceremony May 6 in Washington, D.C., Russo was recognized for his servant leadership and for tirelessly advocating for his nurses and their role in veteran care in addition to his commitment to excellence and quality.

