Houston, TX

Trump will attend NRA convention in school shooting's wake

By Kelly Hooper
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago
Former President Donald Trump on Friday will headline the gun lobby’s largest event of the year, which will span over three days in Houston. | Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump confirmed Wednesday that he will still attend the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston this weekend in the wake of a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

“America needs real solutions and real leadership in this moment, not politicians and partisanship,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, the social media platform he helped found. “That’s why I will keep my longtime commitment to speak in Texas at the NRA Convention and deliver an important address to America. In the meantime, we all continue to pray for the victims, their families, and for our entire nation—we are all in this together!”

The NRA’s convention is scheduled just days after a shooter opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the deadliest school shooting in the state's history.

In addition to Trump, other Republicans set to speak at the meeting include Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.



Two other Texas Republicans, Sen. John Cornyn and Rep. Dan Crenshaw, had been slated to speak at the convention but have since backed out — though they didn’t cite the shooting as their reason . According to spokespeople for the lawmakers, Cornyn bowed out due to “an unexpected change in his schedule” and Crenshaw will miss the event because he will still be on a trip to Ukraine. Both spokespeople said they alerted the NRA they would not be attending prior to the shooting in Uvalde.

Trump on Friday will headline the gun lobby’s largest event of the year, which will span over three days in Houston — less than 300 miles away from the site of the mass shooting in Uvalde. Although its influence has waned in recent years amid corruption scandals that have sapped its finances, the NRA has long been the nation's highest profile group backing gun rights and opposing legislation that would restrict access to firearms. Trump, for his part, addressed the NRA convention as president during his tenure in office and often touted the group's endorsement of his presidential campaign.

The event comes as Tuesday’s shooting has reignited a political debate about gun reform and sparked outrage across the country over elected leaders’ failure to enact stricter gun laws. While Democrats have pleaded with their Republican colleagues to negotiate with them on passing new restrictions, many conservatives immediately pushed back on gun reform being the answer to curbing mass shootings.

Comments / 4

Don Towery
4d ago

White Nationalists boss ,attends NRA meeting, to spread Lies and Hatred. There's your headline

Reply
5
Jay Dolive
4d ago

Of course he will attend because the NRA spends big on politics.

Reply
8
Related
The Independent

Senator who has received $1m from NRA runs into a locked door trying to avoid Texas shooting questions

A United States senator who has taken more than $1m in donations from the National Rifle Association ran into a locked door as he tried to dodge gun control questions.Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, has received $1,269,486 from the gun rights group, according to the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.Mr Johnson was asked about gun control by a CNN reporter the day after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.The elected official stayed silent and tried tunsuccessfully to get into an office on Capitol Hill as...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
thebrag.com

Cardi B under fire after controversial tweet about Texas school shooting

Cardi B has faced major backlash over a controversial post she made on Twitter amid the news that there had been yet another fatal school shooting in the US. On May 24, the world was left shocked and saddened over the news a teenage gunman had killed at least 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
