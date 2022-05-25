Trump will attend NRA convention in school shooting's wake

Former President Donald Trump on Friday will headline the gun lobby’s largest event of the year, which will span over three days in Houston. | Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump confirmed Wednesday that he will still attend the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston this weekend in the wake of a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

“America needs real solutions and real leadership in this moment, not politicians and partisanship,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, the social media platform he helped found. “That’s why I will keep my longtime commitment to speak in Texas at the NRA Convention and deliver an important address to America. In the meantime, we all continue to pray for the victims, their families, and for our entire nation—we are all in this together!”

The NRA’s convention is scheduled just days after a shooter opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the deadliest school shooting in the state's history.

In addition to Trump, other Republicans set to speak at the meeting include Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.



Two other Texas Republicans, Sen. John Cornyn and Rep. Dan Crenshaw, had been slated to speak at the convention but have since backed out — though they didn’t cite the shooting as their reason . According to spokespeople for the lawmakers, Cornyn bowed out due to “an unexpected change in his schedule” and Crenshaw will miss the event because he will still be on a trip to Ukraine. Both spokespeople said they alerted the NRA they would not be attending prior to the shooting in Uvalde.

Trump on Friday will headline the gun lobby’s largest event of the year, which will span over three days in Houston — less than 300 miles away from the site of the mass shooting in Uvalde. Although its influence has waned in recent years amid corruption scandals that have sapped its finances, the NRA has long been the nation's highest profile group backing gun rights and opposing legislation that would restrict access to firearms. Trump, for his part, addressed the NRA convention as president during his tenure in office and often touted the group's endorsement of his presidential campaign.

The event comes as Tuesday’s shooting has reignited a political debate about gun reform and sparked outrage across the country over elected leaders’ failure to enact stricter gun laws. While Democrats have pleaded with their Republican colleagues to negotiate with them on passing new restrictions, many conservatives immediately pushed back on gun reform being the answer to curbing mass shootings.