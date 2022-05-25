ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

D.C. Landlord Must Pay Nearly $2 Million For Lying To Van Ness Tenants About Rent Prices

By Colleen Grablick
DCist
DCist
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A property management company is on the hook for nearly $2 million, paid out to both D.C. and the tenants of a Northwest apartment building who were deliberately mislead about rent prices. The settlement concludes a lawsuit filed against Equity Residential Management by D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine in...

dcist.com

Comments / 4

