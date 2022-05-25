ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunlap, TN

Former Dunlap police officer charged with agg. assault, official misconduct

By Erin McCullough
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former police officer in Dunlap has been indicted on charges of aggravated assault and official misconduct following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI reported Jack Alexander Johnson, 22, used excessive force during the arrest of a male subject who led officers on a chase that ended in Sequatchie County in March. At the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor, the TBI began investigating the incident.

The Sequatchie County Grand Jury handed down indictments charging Johnson with one count of aggravated assault and one count of official misconduct May 23.

Johnson is no longer employed at the Dunlap Police Department, according to the TBI. He reportedly turned himself in to the Sequatchie County Jail Wednesday, where he was booked on a $5,000 bond.

