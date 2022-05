If you travel to Piedras Blancas Rookery north of San Simeon this weekend to look at the elephant seals, you’ll see a lot of them. More elephant seals than usual this time of year. More than any other time of year. There used to be a predator which kept the elephant seals off the beaches, and confined their birthing to islands off the coast, but the grizzly bear has been eliminated.

