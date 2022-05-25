Join Us for Pet Walk Milwaukee!

MILWAUKEE — In honor of Memorial Day weekend, the Milwaukee Preservation Alliance is re-launching an app for homeless and at-risk veterans. The Milwaukee Soldiers Home app helps those veterans find housing through the Soldier's Home District. The district along General Mitchell Boulevard has transformed six buildings into livable spaces...
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha will hold its first parade Monday since the deadly Christmas parade in November, when a man drove his SUV through the crowd killing six and injuring more than 60 others. The city of Waukesha has enhanced safety measures in place ahead of the Memorial Day...
MILWAUKEE — Social media is in the national spotlight right now. In Wisconsin, Attorney General Josh Kaul is part of the team investigating Instagram’s impact on young people, including on mental health. After spending some time at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, some students say they catch themselves scrolling...
MILWAUKEE — Saturday marked the 10th annual "Heal the Hood" block party. This year it took place in the Harambee neighborhood in Milwaukee. "Unity is the key. And to see people unified in this manner, support a good event makes me feel very, very good," Milwaukee resident Andre Muhammad said. "It speaks for itself. It's about healing the hood. You know I'm sure you know a lot of things going on, good and bad, and the hood definitely needs to be healed."
MILWAUKEE — Wounded Warriors Family Support is a veteran founded and veteran run charity that helps support the families of America's wounded and killed soldiers. The organization offers a number of resources and programs to help make sure wounded veterans and their families are taken care of. CEO Kate...
MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of volunteers and veterans paid their respects Saturday to fallen soldiers. The Memorial Day ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday at Wood National Cemetery at the Milwaukee VA campus.
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The commission in charge of creating a memorial for victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack is looking for design ideas. Last winter a temporary memorial was set up at Veterans Park in honor of the victims of that attack. That was eventually taken down. Now...
MILWAUKEE — Next Act Theatre is wrapping up their 32nd season. To celebrate another successful year, Next Act is holding its annual fundraiser: Bravo, Next Act 2022. This week on Arts Avenue, board member Annie Jurczyk joins Gabriella Garza to talk about the ways you can support Next Act Theatre, what you can expect at Bravo, Next Act 2022 and what sets it apart from years past.
MILWAUKEE — Two children have a new puppy after their last one was stolen at gunpoint. A 12 News viewer reached out to us after seeing the story on WISN 12 News. She wanted to give the children a brand-new puppy. The woman did not want to be identified but she told 12 News' Kristin Pierce she was angry about the robbery and wanted to help the children.
MILWAUKEE — A 7-year-old boy was struck by a car about 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Milwaukee police said. It happened near South 23rd and West Orchard streets. The driver, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, left the scene but later turned himself in at a station where he was arrested, police said.
MILWAUKEE — Police are searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in Milwaukee. According to Milwaukee County's medical examiner, Eric Clinton was crossing the street at the intersection of 46th and Lisbon Friday night. Paramedics attempted to revive Clinton but pronounced him dead before they made it...
KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened at a home in December. Max Moore, 35, was found shot and killed in his truck at his home near 26th Street and 23rd Avenue in Kenosha on Dec. 10. Kenosha police say...
MILWAUKEE — May is Mental Health Awareness Month. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show suicide is the third leading cause of death for young people nationwide. A new digital tool at Children's Wisconsin Hospital in Milwaukee is helping doctors identify any problems right away.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Summer weather is arriving just in time for the holiday weekend, but Lake Michigan may not be too inviting. The U.S. Coast Guard is advising the public to be aware of potentially hazardous weather conditions on Lake Michigan Sunday through Tuesday. The National Weather Service...
MILWAUKEE — One by one, veterans and volunteers placed flags in Veterans Park on Friday. "It's what we do," said Bob Pfeifer, a Vietnam veteran. "Vets helping vets." Each one of the flags represents a service member from right here in Wisconsin who died as a result of the Civil War.
RACINE, Wis. — The man accused of killing a mother of six in Racine is now charged with 23 felonies. Police said Terry Jackson kidnapped and killed Brittany Booker in April while looking for his ex-girlfriend. Jackson is accused of attacking both women with a hammer in February in...
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Federal investigators spent much of Friday in the backyard where a single-engine Cessna crashed in Wauwatosa on Thursday, studying the plane before hauling it away for an in-depth examination. They were focusing especially on the wing flaps that in the seconds before the crash the 18-year-old...
MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors say the "Kia Boys" have been stealing cars and firing off guns near 37th Street and Meinecke Avenue. They even targeted an officer, working to stop the crime. According to new court documents, the block "has had consistent issues with the 'Kia Boys.'" It's why last...
GREENFIELD, Wis. — The man accused of hitting a 16-year-old boy is now facing felony charges. According to the criminal complaint, Trevor Le-Morrison was being chased as part of a water gunfight. Witnesses said Le-Morrison did not see a car coming on West Loomis Road near West Edgerton Avenue...
SLINGER, Wis. — A person has been arrested after the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to Middle School for a report of a student with a gun. According to slinger police Chief Dean Schmidt they first received a call from the school that a student yelled they had a gun while in a crowded hallway.
