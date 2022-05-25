ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Weather Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-25 19:00:00 Expires: 2022-05-25 15:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Kent, New Castle, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kent; New Castle; Sussex SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 278 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS DE . DELAWARE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE KENT NEW CASTLE SUSSEX
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-31 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet. Northeast wind gusting 25 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains West and Bighorn Mountains Southeast. * WHEN...From 6 PM Sunday to noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel impacts likely over both Powder River and Granite Passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is likely to fall between 9 PM Sunday and early Monday afternoon. The north end and east slope of the Bighorn Range will be favored areas for the heavier snow amounts.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-29 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: South Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Coast north of Coos Bay, including the North Spit, Lakeside, Reedsport, Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and portions of Highway 101. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This event is very unusual for this time of year. With increased recreational activity along the coast due to the holiday weekend and trees being fully leafed, there is an increased risk for damage, downed trees, and power outages. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING NORTH OF CAPE LOOKOUT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ocracoke Island and Core Banks beaches north of Cape Lookout. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur shortly after noon today.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 20:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-30 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Strongest winds near Gaviota and Refugio. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will make driving difficult and could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that will be impacted by the strong winds include Highways 101 and 154 through Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charles, St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 12:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for southern Maryland...and central Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for southern Maryland...and central Virginia. Target Area: Charles; St. Marys The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for St. Marys County in southern Maryland Central Charles County in southern Maryland * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1210 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Nanjemoy Creek to Popes Creek to Colonial Beach to near Leedstown, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Waldorf, La Plata, Leonardtown, Sheridan Point, Popes Creek, Saint Clements Bay, Port Tobacco River, Wicomico River, White Point Beach, California, Golden Beach, Hollywood, Wicomico, Hughesville, Mechanicsville, Charlotte Hall, Cobb Island, Bryantown, Benedict and Rock Point. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 12:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Outdoor burning is not recommended. Heed all fire restrictions. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT/MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR LAKE MEAD AND THE LOWER COLORADO RIVER VALLEY * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire Weather Zone 101. In Nevada...Fire Weather Zone 466. * TIMING...Widespread gusty winds will develop early this afternoon then peak in the mid to late afternoon hours before gradually decreasing this evening. * WIND...South-southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity levels between 5 and 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Horry, Coastal Horry, Northern Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 07:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Horry; Northern Horry DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Aitkin, Carlton, Itasca, Pine, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 03:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Aitkin; Carlton; Itasca; Pine; St. Louis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ITASCA...NORTHEASTERN AITKIN...NORTHEASTERN PINE SOUTHWESTERN ST. LOUIS...CARLTON AND NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTIES At 603 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hill City, to 6 miles northwest of Cromwell, to near Duxbury, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fond Du Lac Band Sawyer Area, Swan River, Fond Du Lac Band Brookston Area, Cloquet, Fond Du Lac Band Cloquet Area, Scanlon, Carlton, Floodwood, Wrenshall, Thomson, Superior, Proctor, Oliver and Meadowlands. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butler, Colfax by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butler; Colfax WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Colfax and Butler Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds cold blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BUTLER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson, Saline, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson; Saline; Seward WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Seward, Saline and Jefferson Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds cold blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 05:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning at 630 AM CDT. Target Area: St. Clair The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. For the Osage River Basin...including Schell City, Taberville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Osage River at Taberville. * WHEN...Until late Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 25.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:45 AM CDT Monday was 25.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.6 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.6 feet on 12/18/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Burt, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Thurston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that winds of 30 to 39 mph are expected for one hour or longer, or winds of 45 to 57 mph for any duration. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Burt; Cuming; Dodge; Douglas; Sarpy; Saunders; Thurston; Washington WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT... Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds cold blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BURT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Harrison, Monona, Pottawattamie, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that winds of 30 to 39 mph are expected for one hour or longer, or winds of 45 to 57 mph for any duration. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Harrison; Monona; Pottawattamie; Shelby WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT... Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds cold blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cass, Gage, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that winds of 30 to 39 mph are expected for one hour or longer, or winds of 45 to 57 mph for any duration. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Cass; Gage; Johnson; Lancaster; Nemaha; Otoe; Pawnee; Richardson WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT... Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds cold blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CASS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 07:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-30 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN LINCOLN AND SOUTHEASTERN ELBERT COUNTY * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 247. * Timing...11 am to 8 pm MDT on Monday. * Winds...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will be likely to spread rapidly.
LINCOLN COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for El Paso, Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: El Paso; Hudspeth ELEVATED TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED ON MONDAY .An approaching upper level system will create strong west southwest winds this afternoon. Winds strengthen in the afternoon hours and afternoon humidity values remain extremely dry. A very dry spring has led to extremely dry fuels over much of southern New Mexico and far west Texas. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055 AND 056 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * WIND... West southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 14%. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please check with the local agencies for updated burn ban information.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bergen by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bergen FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast New Jersey, including the following county, Bergen. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 748 PM EDT, Gauge reports indicated elevated water levels. The gauge at Pascack Brook at Westwood is still indicating minor flooding. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Rapid river rises have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hackensack, Bergenfield, Paramus, Ridgewood, Oradell, Norwood, Teterboro, Fair Lawn, Garfield, Lodi, Elmwood Park, Dumont, New Milford, Saddle Brook, Hasbrouck Heights, Glen Rock, River Edge, Wallington, Westwood and Hillsdale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT TO 9 PM MDT TODAY FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Another round of strong west winds will be combined with low humidities and an unstable airmass to produce widespread critical fire weather conditions this Memorial Day. Overnight humidity recoveries were mostly poor as well. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau, Northwest and West Central Highlands, Middle Rio Grande Valley, North Central and Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains, Northeast Highlands, Northeast and East Central Plains from 11 AM to 9 PM Monday morning through Monday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 or 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 6 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible. Outdoor burning should not be done.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

