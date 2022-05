DETROIT – Most of our city and neighborhood pools opened over this Holiday weekend and today will be the best of the weekend as we keep warming up. Anyone up and out early will find mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions and very mild temperatures in the low to middle 60s making it a great time for an early morning bike ride or walk with the dog. Don’t forget to pack some extra water and sunscreen if you’re heading out for the day on what will be a beautiful but very warm Monday here around Metro Detroit. We will be flirting with record high temperatures the next couple of days but will likely fall just short both today and tomorrow.

4 HOURS AGO