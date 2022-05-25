Following Honor Flight ‘Mission 18’ from the U.P. to D.C.

From 1829 to 1983, thousands of Native American children were sent to Holy Childhood of Jesus Catholic boarding school in Harbor Springs, Michigan. This month, the U.S. Department of the Interior published a report detailing conditions in these schools, including abuse and more than 500 deaths. Fred Kiogima survived this system. He attended Holy Childhood of Jesus in Harbor Springs. A retired Marine and member of the tribal council for the Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians, Kiogima has spent much of his adult life coming to terms with his time at Holy Childhood. He sat down with Stateside host April Baer to discuss what he experienced, and the wider impact on his life and family.

