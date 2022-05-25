ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escanaba, MI

Following Honor Flight ‘Mission 18’ from the U.P. to D.C.

UPMATTERS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Follow along with nearly 80 veterans and their guardians as Honor Flight ‘Mission 18’ brings veterans from the U.P. to Washington D.C. to see monuments and memorials honoring their service and sacrifice. It was an early start in...

www.upmatters.com

UPMATTERS

U.S. Coast Guard Station Marquette holds open house

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The U.S. Coast Guard opened its doors to community members on Friday. Along with learning more about Station Marquette, people also had the opportunity to learn about other government agencies and businesses that help the community as well. This week is National Safe Boating Week so the Coast Guard used this time to also refresh residents on ways you can stay safe on the water, especially with the summer months ahead.
MARQUETTE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Governor Forum Held In Marquettee; Whitmer Gets Zero Votes

The Michigan Coalition for Freedom, a bipartisan, non-profit advocacy group, held the second of its Gubernatorial Values Forums Friday night in Marquette. Candidates Ryan Kelley, Ralph Rebandt, Michael Markey Jr., and Douglas Levesque attended. Governor Gretchen Whitmer was invited, but did not attend. Neither did five Republican candidates who’s spots...
michiganradio.org

Survivor of Native American boarding school recounts traumatic history

From 1829 to 1983, thousands of Native American children were sent to Holy Childhood of Jesus Catholic boarding school in Harbor Springs, Michigan. This month, the U.S. Department of the Interior published a report detailing conditions in these schools, including abuse and more than 500 deaths. Fred Kiogima survived this system. He attended Holy Childhood of Jesus in Harbor Springs. A retired Marine and member of the tribal council for the Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians, Kiogima has spent much of his adult life coming to terms with his time at Holy Childhood. He sat down with Stateside host April Baer to discuss what he experienced, and the wider impact on his life and family.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

UP Health System Makes Administrative Staffing Changes

UP Health System – Marquette is proud to welcome two new leaders to its executive leadership team — Ashraf Ali, MBA, CPPS, who began as Associate Administrator in February 2022, and Henrietta Skeens, CPA, who joined in May 2022 as Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ashraf is a...
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum opens for 2022 season

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Once inside the Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum you are set back in time to the late 17th and 18th-century mining town of Ishpeming giving museum-goers a glimpse into the lives of the people who once walked through its tunnels and beyond. “The museum tour starts...
ISHPEMING, MI
UPMATTERS

NMU reinstating mask requirement for in-person classes

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University (NMU) has announced it is reinstating a mask requirement for in-person classes and labs beginning Tuesday, May 31, 2022. In a message sent to students, faculty, and staff on Thursday, NMU attributed the move to recent news that Marquette County recently moved...
radioresultsnetwork.com

COVID-19 Cases Rising Across Michigan, Upper Peninsula

The number of new coronavirus cases continues to increase, according to the latest report from the state Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That report shows 25,968 new cases for the period between May 19-25, which averages to 3,710 cases per day. These are a combined “confirmed” and “probable” case count, as the state no longer shows which ones are confirmed with a lab test and which ones are just suspected.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

UP health departments warn COVID spread is high ahead of holiday weekend

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Six U.P. counties are now in the CDC’s high-risk category for community transmission. Marquette, Delta, Schoolcraft and Luce Counties have joined Chippewa and Mackinac Counties at the highest level. The CDC recommends that all community members wear secure, high filtration face masks when indoors...
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Marquette beaches reopen following inclement weather closure

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — City of Marquette Beaches will reopen Sunday after closing due to inclement weather. Lifeguards will resume normal hours starting at 11 a.m. Sunday. For beach status updates, continue following UPMatters.com or check out the City of Marquette website.
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Homeowner, firefighter injured during Marquette fire

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — A homeowner was treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns following a kitchen fire early Saturday morning in Marquette, according to the city fire department. Firefighters arrived at 2005 Neidhart just after midnight Saturday where they saw some smoke coming from the home. A resident...
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Our Community Tour Naubinway: Experience the wild at the GarLyn Zoo Wildlife Park

NAUBINWAY, Mich. (WJMN) – All creatures great and small can be found along US-2 at the GarLyn Zoo Wildlife Park. “It’s a small walk through zoo,” said Gary Moore, owner, GarLyn Zoo. “We feature both native and exotic animals. We have a tiger, grizzly bear, snow leopard, lemurs, alligators, reindeer, white-tailed deer. There is quite a variety.”
NAUBINWAY, MI
UPMATTERS

Two cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza confirmed in Dickinson and Iron County bald eagles

IRON RIVER AND KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD) announced Friday that the first cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) have been confirmed in two bald eagles, one of which is from Dickinson County while the other is from Iron County. No human illness has been associated with the detection at this time.
IRON COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Sixth Street Drugs in Traverse City to pay $1.5m settlement after DEA investigation

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Sixth Street Drugs in Traverse City agreed to a $1.5 million settlement after allegations pharmacists filled illegitimate prescriptions for controlled substances. Sixth Street Drugs, Inc., a Munson Healthcare subsidiary, agreed to a three-year Memorandum of Agreement with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to resolve...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WLUC

One dead in Menominee County car crash

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 55-year-old woman from Wallace died in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning at 10:49 a.m. in Mellen Township. Deputies from the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on US-41 at the intersection of County Road 346. Multiple witnesses saw a four-door car going eastbound on County Road 346 and entering the intersection at US-41 in the path of a pickup truck towing a trailer. The truck hit the car on the driver-side door. Tina Lacanne, the driver of the car, died from her injuries.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Police Investigating Fraud Cases After Man Loses $13,000

Traverse City Police are investigating cases of fraud that they believe could be tied to a larger issue to elder abuse. Police say that a 72-year-old man is out $13,000 after claiming to have given more than $8,000 in refinancing to a company called “Golden State America” for services he did not receive. He then sent more than $4,000 t a company in Florida to help him sell his time share.

