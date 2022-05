TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler community members gathered Sunday evening for a peaceful rally and vigil to remember those killed in the Uvalde school shooting last week. “We have to stay in touch with our law enforcement, with our school officials. We have to know how our children are going to be protected when they leave the comforts of their home and go to a school system for the day,” said Gloria Washington.

TYLER, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO